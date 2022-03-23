Intermediate Java Developer

Mar 23, 2022

Key Purpose
Design and implement robust, scalable and optimally performing systems using Java related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures.

Responsibilities

Design:

  • Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to processes, standards and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.
  • Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed
  • Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise
  • Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Development:

  • Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes
  • Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Testing:

  • Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects
  • Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.
  • Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Support / Troubleshooting:

  • Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures
  • Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance and stability issues)

Mentoring / Team development:

  • Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use
  • Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, compliance with architectural standards and frameworks

Personal development:

  • Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the business environment
  • Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities and data models

General:

  • Ability to communicate clearly, constructively and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions
  • Able to build business relationships with other members of team and the business areas we support.

Education and Experience:

  • 3+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed
  • Software development within SDLC
  • Unit Testing
  • Data modelling and design of database structures
  • BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
  • Formal Java qualification

