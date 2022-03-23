Intermediate Java Developer

Key Purpose
Design and implement robust, scalable and optimally performing systems using Java related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures.
Responsibilities
Design:
- Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to processes, standards and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.
- Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed
- Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise
- Estimate development timelines based on business requirements
Development:
- Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes
- Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found
Testing:
- Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects
- Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.
- Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary
Support / Troubleshooting:
- Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures
- Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance and stability issues)
Mentoring / Team development:
- Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use
- Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, compliance with architectural standards and frameworks
Personal development:
- Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the business environment
- Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities and data models
General:
- Ability to communicate clearly, constructively and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions
- Able to build business relationships with other members of team and the business areas we support.
Education and Experience:
- 3+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed
- Software development within SDLC
- Unit Testing
- Data modelling and design of database structures
- BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
- Formal Java qualification
ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED