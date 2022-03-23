Intermediate Java Developer

Key Purpose

Design and implement robust, scalable and optimally performing systems using Java related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures.

Responsibilities

Design:

Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to processes, standards and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.

Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed

Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Development:

Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes

Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Testing:

Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects

Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Support / Troubleshooting:

Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures

Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance and stability issues)

Mentoring / Team development:

Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use

Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, compliance with architectural standards and frameworks

Personal development:

Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the business environment

Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities and data models

General:

Ability to communicate clearly, constructively and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions

Able to build business relationships with other members of team and the business areas we support.

Education and Experience:

3+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed

Software development within SDLC

Unit Testing

Data modelling and design of database structures

BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree

Formal Java qualification

