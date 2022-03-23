IT Developer

A well established company in the Logostics Sector is lookIing for a Senior IT Developer to join their Dynamic team in East Rand Johannesburg

Please note that this is a permanent position and salary is highly negotiable.

Job Function

To support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and direction throughout the SDLC and producing neat, complex and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types.

To support the implementation and decision process around software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.

Key performance areas

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions and

direction for one or many projects/teams

delegate technical execution or responsibilities when appropriate

high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team

and use of technology across the business

policies as it relates to software development.

Qualifications required

Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 4-year Diploma from a

University of Technology

Skills and experience required

A recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.

Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life

cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and

documentation) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative

Development, etc.).

and ASP.NET.

Experienced with frontend development with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and

jQuery.

SQL Server 2016 or above.

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Experience with web development is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

C#

Front end development

MVC Framework

MS SQL 2016

.Net

Software development cycle

Asp.Net

