A well established company in the Logostics Sector is lookIing for a Senior IT Developer to join their Dynamic team in East Rand Johannesburg
Please note that this is a permanent position and salary is highly negotiable.
Job Function
- To support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and direction throughout the SDLC and producing neat, complex and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types.
- To support the implementation and decision process around software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.
Key performance areas
- Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions and
direction for one or many projects/teams
- Aptly manages team demands on his/her time and shows willingness/ability to
delegate technical execution or responsibilities when appropriate
- Directs technical aspect of operations related to escalated client accounts or
high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team
- Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth
and use of technology across the business
- Participates in the evolution of company level best practices, standards, and
policies as it relates to software development.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
Qualifications required
- Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 4-year Diploma from a
University of Technology
Skills and experience required
- Up to 5 years’ Experience
- A recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.
- Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life
cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and
documentation) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative
Development, etc.).
- Highly experienced in OO principles and techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework
and ASP.NET.
- Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.
- Experienced with frontend development with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and
jQuery.
- Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS
SQL Server 2016 or above.
- Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
- Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
- Experience with web development is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Front end development
- MVC Framework
- MS SQL 2016
- .Net
- Software development cycle
- Asp.Net