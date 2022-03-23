Junior Software Developer (C# Full Stack)

Mar 23, 2022

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Junior Software Developer with back-end languages (.NET, Javascript), cloud message API’s, Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, razor, IIS, ASP.net, Web services, Web API), Microsoft SQL and database development.
  • Knowledge of Algorithms and data structures is also an essential need for professional full stack developers.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • B.Sc / B.Com Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science / 3 year Diploma Information Technology

Essential Experience required:

  • Experience as a Software Developer (0-2 years)
  • Experienced in back-end languages (.NET, Javascript)
  • Experience with cloud message APIs
  • Experience with Microsoft SQL, database development
  • A good working knowledge of ASP.Net and WebAPI
  • Exposure to an Agile Development Methodology would be beneficial
  • Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment
  • Experience with databases and frameworks
Technologies & Frameworks:

  • Proficient understanding of web markup, HTML5, CSS3
  • Experience with Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C# , razor, IIS, ASP.net, Web services, Web API)
  • Solid understanding of entity framework.
  • Knowledge of code versioning tools (SVN and Git)
  • Knowledge of coding languages (e.g. C++, Java, JavaScript) and frameworks/system

Key Accountabilities:

  • Developing front end website architecture.
  • Assist with the design of the overall architecture
  • Designing user interactions on web pages.
  • Developing back-end website applications.
  • Creating servers and databases for functionality.
  • Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.
  • Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
  • Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
  • Designing and developing APIs.
  • Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
  • Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.
  • Designing, building, and maintaining complex web applications with a particular emphasis on the UI (interactions, styling, etc.)
  • Working with single-page architecture, front-end application frameworks (ideally React)
  • Interpreting mock-ups and translating them into polished and resolved UIs
  • Optimizing client performance through efficient dependency management and data access patterns
  • Modifying and extending REST API endpoints for data retrieval and persistence

Other desirable skills include:

  • Ability to write qualityunit tests
  • He or she should have a complete understanding of automated processes for building testing, document, and deploying it at scale
  • An awareness of security concerns is important, as each layer has its own vulnerabilities.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Ability to learn new languages and technologies.
  • Collaborate with the rest of the team
  • A desire to write clean and maintainable code.
  • Maintain existing code
  • Attention to detail

