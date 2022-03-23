Machine Learning Engineer

We have an amazing opportunity for a ML Ops Engineer in Johannesburg. This is a 6 Month contract.
We require a candidate with:
- Must know: Python, Docker, Azure
- 4+ years of experience in Python
- 2+ years of experience in building production pipelines and workflows for ML model deployment
- 2+ years of experience with workflow management tools such as Airflow /Luigi /Prefect /others
- UI/dashboard design & development experience
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
