Machine Learning Engineer

Mar 23, 2022

We have an amazing opportunity for a ML Ops Engineer in Johannesburg. This is a 6 Month contract.

We require a candidate with:

  • Must know: Python, Docker, Azure
  • 4+ years of experience in Python
  • 2+ years of experience in building production pipelines and workflows for ML model deployment
  • 2+ years of experience with workflow management tools such as Airflow /Luigi /Prefect /others
  • UI/dashboard design & development experience

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

