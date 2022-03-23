MS Teams Application Specialist

Duties and Responsibilities:
- Support users with Office application issues
- Monitor the ticketing system for Office application issues.
- Troubleshoot and resolve Office application issues reported by users.
- Advise users and respond to queries
- Reroute incorrectly assigned tickets and update tickets within SLA
- Respond to queries and advise users Investigate user requirements and authorise application access
- Monitor for users requests for higher license levels or new Office applications.
- Investigate and determine the appropriate software or license for the requirement
- Approve or decline request based on the investigation
- Create and document standards, FAQ’s, wikis and other help material
- Prepare and maintain help material for user, in the form of FAQ’s, Wikis and the like.
- Create and document standards in the Office application space
- Training help desk to field basic issues
- Train help desk and first line technical staff to field basic queries and troubleshoot simple issues related to Office applications.
- Create quick reference guides to support the training Reporting
- Keep management informed on workload and progress via a weekly report.
- Timeous escalation of critical issues to management
Qualifications:
- Matric
- BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, MIS, or equivalent with experience
- Microsoft Office Specialist: Expert (Office 365 and Office 2019)