MS Teams Application Specialist

Mar 23, 2022

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Support users with Office application issues
  • Monitor the ticketing system for Office application issues.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve Office application issues reported by users.
  • Advise users and respond to queries
  • Reroute incorrectly assigned tickets and update tickets within SLA
  • Respond to queries and advise users Investigate user requirements and authorise application access
  • Monitor for users requests for higher license levels or new Office applications.
  • Investigate and determine the appropriate software or license for the requirement
  • Approve or decline request based on the investigation
  • Create and document standards, FAQ’s, wikis and other help material
  • Prepare and maintain help material for user, in the form of FAQ’s, Wikis and the like.
  • Create and document standards in the Office application space
  • Training help desk to field basic issues
  • Train help desk and first line technical staff to field basic queries and troubleshoot simple issues related to Office applications.
  • Create quick reference guides to support the training Reporting
  • Keep management informed on workload and progress via a weekly report.
  • Timeous escalation of critical issues to management

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, MIS, or equivalent with experience
  • Microsoft Office Specialist: Expert (Office 365 and Office 2019)

Learn more/Apply for this position