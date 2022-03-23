Oracle DBA

Mar 23, 2022

A fantastic opportunity has become available for an Oracle DBA at a leading consulting company in Sandton. The role is permanent.

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

  • User administration
  • Change control
  • Database documentation, including database operational standards and policies
  • Disaster recovery planning
  • Patch management of RDBMS
  • Support Database Servers in AWS and Azure Cloud.

Must have Solid Technical knowledge and experience with

  • Minimum 5 years Oracle database administration experience
  • Minimum 3 year working experience with Oracle 11g.
  • Minimum 2 year working experience with MySQL and Postgres SQL
  • Oracle Dataguard
  • Oracle RAC
  • Linux shell scripting
  • Must have working experience in Oracle, MySQL and Postgres SQL

Desired Skills:

  • patch management
  • Oracle 11g
  • oracle dataguard
  • linux shell scripting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position