Oracle DBA

A fantastic opportunity has become available for an Oracle DBA at a leading consulting company in Sandton. The role is permanent.

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

User administration

Change control

Database documentation, including database operational standards and policies

Disaster recovery planning

Patch management of RDBMS

Support Database Servers in AWS and Azure Cloud.

Must have Solid Technical knowledge and experience with

Minimum 5 years Oracle database administration experience

Minimum 3 year working experience with Oracle 11g.

Minimum 2 year working experience with MySQL and Postgres SQL

Oracle Dataguard

Oracle RAC

Linux shell scripting

Must have working experience in Oracle, MySQL and Postgres SQL

Desired Skills:

patch management

Oracle 11g

oracle dataguard

linux shell scripting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

