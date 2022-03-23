A fantastic opportunity has become available for an Oracle DBA at a leading consulting company in Sandton. The role is permanent.
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- User administration
- Change control
- Database documentation, including database operational standards and policies
- Disaster recovery planning
- Patch management of RDBMS
- Support Database Servers in AWS and Azure Cloud.
Must have Solid Technical knowledge and experience with
- Minimum 5 years Oracle database administration experience
- Minimum 3 year working experience with Oracle 11g.
- Minimum 2 year working experience with MySQL and Postgres SQL
- Oracle Dataguard
- Oracle RAC
- Linux shell scripting
- Must have working experience in Oracle, MySQL and Postgres SQL
Desired Skills:
- patch management
- Oracle 11g
- oracle dataguard
- linux shell scripting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric