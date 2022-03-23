Problem Management Technical Lead at City of Capetown

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY

PROBLEM MANAGEMENT TECHNICAL LEAD

BASIC SALARY: R432 596 TO R515 885 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 81/22 – CIVIC CENTRE

Requirements:

Relevant National Diploma

ITIL V3 Foundations Certification

Minimum five (5) years’ relevant experience

ITIL Intermediate Certification will be advantageous

Networking/Telecoms Certification will be advantageous

Leading technical investigation experience in an IT Service Management Space

Root cause analysis experience

Experience in the implementation of problem management processes and techniques

A firm understanding and experience of current industry technology standards, frameworks, and architectures

Required to be available outside business hours when/if the need arises.

Key performance areas:

Coordinate the day-to-day problem management process

Facilitate the development of permanent solutions for any software, system application or hardware problem that occurs in the environment with the support of change management procedures

Facilitate and coordinate root cause analysis of major IT outages with relevant IS&T support teams

Process building and documentation.

Closing date: 1 April 2022

