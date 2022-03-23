Scrum Master (Degree/Diploma) (CPT Only) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Asset Management Specialist based in Bellville seeks the expertise of a highly meticulous Scrum Master to join its team. The ideal candidate must possess an IT related Degree/Diploma – preferably Programming focused, a Scrum Master Certification, 2-3 years’ experience in a similar role or as a Project Manager, have knowledge of 1 or more Agile management and collaboration tools (strong preference will be given to Microsoft TFS), adequate technical knowledge to challenge development estimates and impact of unforeseen impediments, highly quantitative with regards to Scrum metrics and knowledge and experience with Agile techniques – User Stories, TDD, Continuous Integration, Testing, Pairing, Agile Games, etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

IT related Degree or Diploma (Programming preferred).

Certified Scrum Master.

Experience/Skills –

2 – 3 Years professional experience in a related role, e.g., Scrum Master or Project Manager.

Knowledge of one or more Agile management and collaboration tools (strong preference will be given to Microsoft TFS).

Adequate technical knowledge to challenge development estimates and impact of unforeseen impediments.

Good skills and knowledge of facilitation, continuous improvement, empowerment, transparency and servant leadership.

Demonstrable experience in energising and motivating teams whilst adhering to Agile methodology.

Experienced in resolving impediments and having control over the Scrum processes.

Knowledge and experience with Agile techniques – User Stories, TDD, Continuous Integration, Testing, Pairing, Agile Games, etc.

Highly quantitative with regards to Scrum metrics.

ATTRIBUTES:

Extreme attention to detail.

Strong process adherence discipline.

Confidence to work constructively with a group of young, dynamic Engineers, i.e., quickly earn trust and respect through demonstrated abilities.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

Desired Skills:

