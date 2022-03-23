Senior Automation Testers at Reverside

Senior Automation Testers in Cape Town

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Software Testing Professionals with 3 – 4 years solid experience in Automation Testing and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

We have a requirement for test analysts (intermediate level), both functional and automated testing.

We need intermediate to senior level skills in our environment (e.g. 3-5 years experience and testing certification), that needs experience in testing web applications and/or mobile applications.

Selenium for Web based testing and Appium for Mobile app testing Automation

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position