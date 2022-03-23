Senior BI Data Engineer at In4Group

Mar 23, 2022

The BI development team requires the services of a Senior Data Engineer to assist with development work required on Business Intelligence (BI) Projects, within the Business and Systems Technology Department of the organisation.

Experience:

  • 3-5 years + experience working with Oracle PL/SQL, SQL and MDX
  • 3-5 years + experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).
  • Work with the technical architecture and development team to contribute to design and analysis.
  • Interpret data and analyse result.
  • Work with external teams to resolve data issues.
  • DesignImplement Data Management strategies which include validation of source data and the use of data in management reporting
  • Good technical understanding of data modelling, design and architecture principles and technique.
  • Experience in high data volume environment.
  • Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
  • Experience with OLAP Cubes
  • Dimensional data modelling experience
  • Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
  • Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies).

ADVANTAGEOUS:

  • Working knowledge on programming tools like Python, R, Java, Scala and Julia is advantageous
  • Working knowledge on PostgreSQL, Spark, Hadoop, HDFS and Amazon S3
  • Experience of working in an agile development environmen Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage.

MINIMUM TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Database analysis, design & administration
  • Technical Test Plan Design
  • IT systems development processes
  • System Engineering
  • Programming
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Data modelling using:

o Table structures o Store Procedures o SSIS Packages o SQL

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • A BSc degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Mathematics/ Statistics or equivalent.
  • Oracle (ODI) certification or other relevant data engineering certifications

KEY DELIVERABLES:

  • Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs to implement all ETL procedures for all new projects.
  • Design, construct, install, test and maintain highly scalable data management syste
  • Development of the Extract Transfer and Load (ETL) function using appropriate. technology toolsets to get data into a data warehouse or data mart according to design specifications.
  • Design and development of the Data Warehouses batch management control processes and error handling procedures.
  • Application of appropriate Data Quality tools and techniques to ensure that consistent and quality data is provided to the data warehouse
  • Assist with the design of the star-schemas and/or cubes for consumption by the Oracle BI toolset.
  • Design and develop reports, graphs, analytics, KPIs on the desktop and mobile platforms for analysis purposes in line with the business requirements
  • Ensure systems meet business requirements and industry practices.
  • Integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structure
  • Install and update disaster recovery procedures.
  • Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality.
  • Collaborate with data architects, modellers and IT team members on project goals.
  • Determine in conjunction with the Data Architect what data management systems are appropriate.
  • Obtain information from the Data Scientist to determine which data is needed for analysis to determine and provide data which is needed .
  • Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and value
  • Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • Data Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

In4Group pty Ltd

Learn more/Apply for this position