Senior BI Data Engineer at In4Group

The BI development team requires the services of a Senior Data Engineer to assist with development work required on Business Intelligence (BI) Projects, within the Business and Systems Technology Department of the organisation.
Experience:
- 3-5 years + experience working with Oracle PL/SQL, SQL and MDX
- 3-5 years + experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).
- Work with the technical architecture and development team to contribute to design and analysis.
- Interpret data and analyse result.
- Work with external teams to resolve data issues.
- DesignImplement Data Management strategies which include validation of source data and the use of data in management reporting
- Good technical understanding of data modelling, design and architecture principles and technique.
- Experience in high data volume environment.
- Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
- Experience with OLAP Cubes
- Dimensional data modelling experience
- Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
- Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies).
ADVANTAGEOUS:
- Working knowledge on programming tools like Python, R, Java, Scala and Julia is advantageous
- Working knowledge on PostgreSQL, Spark, Hadoop, HDFS and Amazon S3
- Experience of working in an agile development environmen Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage.
MINIMUM TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Database analysis, design & administration
- Technical Test Plan Design
- IT systems development processes
- System Engineering
- Programming
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Data modelling using:
o Table structures o Store Procedures o SSIS Packages o SQL
QUALIFICATIONS:
- A BSc degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Mathematics/ Statistics or equivalent.
- Oracle (ODI) certification or other relevant data engineering certifications
KEY DELIVERABLES:
- Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs to implement all ETL procedures for all new projects.
- Design, construct, install, test and maintain highly scalable data management syste
- Development of the Extract Transfer and Load (ETL) function using appropriate. technology toolsets to get data into a data warehouse or data mart according to design specifications.
- Design and development of the Data Warehouses batch management control processes and error handling procedures.
- Application of appropriate Data Quality tools and techniques to ensure that consistent and quality data is provided to the data warehouse
- Assist with the design of the star-schemas and/or cubes for consumption by the Oracle BI toolset.
- Design and develop reports, graphs, analytics, KPIs on the desktop and mobile platforms for analysis purposes in line with the business requirements
- Ensure systems meet business requirements and industry practices.
- Integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structure
- Install and update disaster recovery procedures.
- Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality.
- Collaborate with data architects, modellers and IT team members on project goals.
- Determine in conjunction with the Data Architect what data management systems are appropriate.
- Obtain information from the Data Scientist to determine which data is needed for analysis to determine and provide data which is needed .
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and value
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
Desired Skills:
- BI
- Data Engineer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
In4Group pty Ltd