Senior IT Administrator at RecruiTech

The senior IT Systems Administrator is responsible for the IT infrastructure and must ensure that all core systems are operational and maintained at all times.

Duties and responsibilities include:

Day to day customer support on service desk (TIER3)

System upgrades and task coordination

Server and network infrastructure support

Backup management

Internet, security, and firewall support

New system installations & upgrades (server & network)

Virtual server management

User management on AD / Azure

Qualifications/ Experience/Skills Required:

Minimum 5-years hands on experience in a senior IT administrator role.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or Engineering, MCSA/MCSE, CCNA certification or other industry qualifications are desirable

Vendor specific certification such as AWS, Veeam, Microsoft etc.

Essential:

Experience in Azure Infrastructure, Cloud Services such as Microsoft Exchange Online, SQL Server Databases (Azure), Virtual Machines/IaaS based on Azure

Administration/Migration of Microsoft Active Directory

Administration/Migration of Microsoft Exchange [Phone Number Removed];

Administration/Migration of Microsoft Server Roles [Phone Number Removed];

Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 / 10 Operating Systems

Systems Security

M365 Management (Mail, Tenant, SharePoint, OneDrive, AD, Licenses)

Backup Solutions (Veritas Backup Exec, Veeam)

Networking (Firewall, Switch, VLAN, VPN)

Storage Solutions (Dell, HP)

Virtual Environments (VMware, Hyper-V)

Knowledge of monitoring systems (Solarwinds, PRTG)

Microsoft Services (SharePoint, Teams)

Telephony support (VOIP)

Scripting for task automation

Skills / Knowledge and Competencies:

Client liaison and customer service principles

Time management

Teamwork

Ability to multitask

Excellent organisational and interpersonal skills

Must have a good telephone manner and communication skills

Attention to detail, accurate and analytical

Willingness to learn and follow through on operations

Troubleshooting ability & quick learner for recurring problems

Flexible with working hours availability to work after hours – occasional overtime may be required

Be prepared to sacrifice some personal time to get the outstanding issue resolved or call done

