Senior Java Developer

Key Purpose
- Design, code, test, debug and correct program modules in development.
- Provide support and maintenance of computer systems.
- Produce complex specifications and implement systems enhancements.
- Work with the system architect to define the system design and then develop and test the necessary code that will be deployed.
Key outputs:
The successful applicant will be responsible for but not limited to the following job functions:
- Design of the system architecture
- Assistance with the production of technical specifications
- Design solutions across multiple systems
- Strong technical knowledge across multiple disciplines (such as development patterns, MVC, front-end frameworks, Spring framework, performance and optimisation)
- Debug across multiple systems – Build and maintain systems;
- Integrate new systems with existing ones
- Analyse existing systems to evaluate user requirements, assist with technical specifications
- Lead small team of developers on various projects – Detailed design capabilities to ensure that the system is designed to consider dimensions such as security, performance, and user friendliness
Education:
- Matric
- BSc (IT/Computer Science) or any other relevant Computer Science Degree
- Formal Java Qualification
Experience:
- 5 years’ systems development experience in Java, Java EE
- An excellent understanding of Enterprise Data architectures
- Strong technical skills in Java (Spring Boot, Hibernate), AWS microservices, Oracle, Mongo, PostGres
- Strong Microservices experience is required including Design.
- Strong understanding of designing dependencies in AWS
- A solid understanding of event driven architecture
- Docker & Kubernetes experience
- Kafka Experience
- IntelliJ Eclipse IDE
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines
- JUnit with unit and integration tests
- JIRA, Confluence, Git with BitBucket Code versioning
- Splunk, Dynatrace, Kibana experience
- Weblogic, JBoss Application Server experience
- SOAP, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience
- JMS, Tibco EMS experience
- Linux experience
- Web Security experience
- Broad Java/J2EE Pattern knowledge
- JSP, html, Struts experience
- JBoss Seam, JSF, RichFaces and/or IceFaces experience
- ORM technology e.g. Hibernate experience
- Java EE 5 & 6 experience
- EJB 3 & EJB 2 experience
