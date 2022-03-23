Senior Java Developer

Key Purpose

Design, code, test, debug and correct program modules in development.

Provide support and maintenance of computer systems.

Produce complex specifications and implement systems enhancements.

Work with the system architect to define the system design and then develop and test the necessary code that will be deployed.

Key outputs:

The successful applicant will be responsible for but not limited to the following job functions:

Design of the system architecture

Assistance with the production of technical specifications

Design solutions across multiple systems

Strong technical knowledge across multiple disciplines (such as development patterns, MVC, front-end frameworks, Spring framework, performance and optimisation)

Debug across multiple systems – Build and maintain systems;

Integrate new systems with existing ones

Analyse existing systems to evaluate user requirements, assist with technical specifications

Lead small team of developers on various projects – Detailed design capabilities to ensure that the system is designed to consider dimensions such as security, performance, and user friendliness

Education:

Matric

BSc (IT/Computer Science) or any other relevant Computer Science Degree

Formal Java Qualification

Experience:

5 years’ systems development experience in Java, Java EE

An excellent understanding of Enterprise Data architectures

Strong technical skills in Java (Spring Boot, Hibernate), AWS microservices, Oracle, Mongo, PostGres

Strong Microservices experience is required including Design.

Strong understanding of designing dependencies in AWS

A solid understanding of event driven architecture

Docker & Kubernetes experience

Kafka Experience

IntelliJ Eclipse IDE

Jenkins with Build Pipelines

JUnit with unit and integration tests

JIRA, Confluence, Git with BitBucket Code versioning

Splunk, Dynatrace, Kibana experience

Weblogic, JBoss Application Server experience

SOAP, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience

JMS, Tibco EMS experience

Linux experience

Web Security experience

Broad Java/J2EE Pattern knowledge

JSP, html, Struts experience

JBoss Seam, JSF, RichFaces and/or IceFaces experience

ORM technology e.g. Hibernate experience

Java EE 5 & 6 experience

EJB 3 & EJB 2 experience

