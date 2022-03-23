Senior Java Developer

Mar 23, 2022

Key Purpose

  • Design, code, test, debug and correct program modules in development.
  • Provide support and maintenance of computer systems.
  • Produce complex specifications and implement systems enhancements.
  • Work with the system architect to define the system design and then develop and test the necessary code that will be deployed.

Key outputs:
The successful applicant will be responsible for but not limited to the following job functions:

  • Design of the system architecture
  • Assistance with the production of technical specifications
  • Design solutions across multiple systems
  • Strong technical knowledge across multiple disciplines (such as development patterns, MVC, front-end frameworks, Spring framework, performance and optimisation)
  • Debug across multiple systems – Build and maintain systems;
  • Integrate new systems with existing ones
  • Analyse existing systems to evaluate user requirements, assist with technical specifications
  • Lead small team of developers on various projects – Detailed design capabilities to ensure that the system is designed to consider dimensions such as security, performance, and user friendliness

Education:

  • Matric
  • BSc (IT/Computer Science) or any other relevant Computer Science Degree
  • Formal Java Qualification

Experience:

  • 5 years’ systems development experience in Java, Java EE
  • An excellent understanding of Enterprise Data architectures
  • Strong technical skills in Java (Spring Boot, Hibernate), AWS microservices, Oracle, Mongo, PostGres
  • Strong Microservices experience is required including Design.
  • Strong understanding of designing dependencies in AWS
  • A solid understanding of event driven architecture
  • Docker & Kubernetes experience
  • Kafka Experience
  • IntelliJ Eclipse IDE
  • Jenkins with Build Pipelines
  • JUnit with unit and integration tests
  • JIRA, Confluence, Git with BitBucket Code versioning
  • Splunk, Dynatrace, Kibana experience
  • Weblogic, JBoss Application Server experience
  • SOAP, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience
  • JMS, Tibco EMS experience
  • Linux experience
  • Web Security experience
  • Broad Java/J2EE Pattern knowledge
  • JSP, html, Struts experience
  • JBoss Seam, JSF, RichFaces and/or IceFaces experience
  • ORM technology e.g. Hibernate experience
  • Java EE 5 & 6 experience
  • EJB 3 & EJB 2 experience

