Senior Software Developer

- You will be exposed to a wide variety of technologies, especially in the cloud service space(Amazon Web Services)We are seeking a Senior React Developer whose primary function is to design and implement user-facing features for websites and applications using [URL Removed]
- The incumbent will be responsible for the performance of ourwebsites or applications to ensure a seamless experience for users.
Desired Skills:
- strong sense of customer focus
- Excellent people management and relationship management skills.
- results-drive
- Impressive planning
- organizational and time management skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– a Johannesburg headquartered digital platform that facilitates thesafe and efficient movement of road freight cargo across SADC. Our technology is building a new standard for road freight.
– Over the next two years our plan is to expand our footprint globally. To do this we will need a team of highly experienced Software Developers and relatedtechnologists.
– We offer a high growth potential environment where a developer will be able to make decisions that affect the development of our platform.