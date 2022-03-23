Senior Software Developer

Mar 23, 2022

  • You will be exposed to a wide variety of technologies, especially in the cloud service space(Amazon Web Services)We are seeking a Senior React Developer whose primary function is to design and implement user-facing features for websites and applications using [URL Removed]
  • The incumbent will be responsible for the performance of ourwebsites or applications to ensure a seamless experience for users.

Desired Skills:

  • strong sense of customer focus
  • Excellent people management and relationship management skills.
  • results-drive
  • Impressive planning
  • organizational and time management skills.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– a Johannesburg headquartered digital platform that facilitates thesafe and efficient movement of road freight cargo across SADC. Our technology is building a new standard for road freight.
– Over the next two years our plan is to expand our footprint globally. To do this we will need a team of highly experienced Software Developers and relatedtechnologists.
– We offer a high growth potential environment where a developer will be able to make decisions that affect the development of our platform.

