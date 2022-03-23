Software Developer

Do you have a passion for implementing the front-end logic that defines the behavior of the visual elements of a web application?
A position has presented itself for a Javascript Developer to join a dynamic team, that inspires an individual to grow their career goals while growing the Company values.
Location:
- Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum Experience:
- At least 8-10 years JavaScript experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Specific Technical Skills:
- OO principles
- JavaScript Design patterns eg: Singletons, Modular, Prototype, Factory
- Clean code
- TDD
- Front End Dev Ops (Gulp, Webpack, NPM)
- Browser Compatibility
- AngularJS
- Angular
- Typescript
- RXJS
- HMTL
- CSS
- ES5
- Bitbucket
- Interface Technologies
- REST APIs
- SOAP-based services
- Cloud Technologies
Role Task:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Javascript design patterns
- cloud technologies
- OOP
- Test Driven Development