Software Developer

Do you have a passion for implementing the front-end logic that defines the behavior of the visual elements of a web application?

A position has presented itself for a Javascript Developer to join a dynamic team, that inspires an individual to grow their career goals while growing the Company values.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum Experience:

At least 8-10 years JavaScript experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Specific Technical Skills:

OO principles

JavaScript Design patterns eg: Singletons, Modular, Prototype, Factory

Clean code

TDD

Front End Dev Ops (Gulp, Webpack, NPM)

Browser Compatibility

AngularJS

Angular

Typescript

RXJS

HMTL

CSS

ES5

Bitbucket

Interface Technologies

REST APIs

SOAP-based services

Cloud Technologies

Role Task:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

