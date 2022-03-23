SQL DBA

An Exciting opportunity has become available at an IT company in Sandown for a SQL DBA. This is a client facing role and SQL Server experience is a non-negotiable.

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

User administration

Change control

Database documentation, including database operational standards and policies

Disaster recovery planning

Patch management of RDBMS

SQL Best practice and optimisation.

Must have Solid Technical knowledge and experience with

Minimum 7 years SQL Server database administration experience

Minimum 4 year working experience with SQL [Phone Number Removed];

Reporting Services/Power BI

Integration Services

All forms of SQL Replication

Always On Availability Groups

SQL Azure support

Must have working experience in

SQL Server 2008/2012/and [Phone Number Removed];)

Transact-SQL

Replication (Merge and Transactional)

Desired Skills:

transact-sql

sql server

user adminitration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

