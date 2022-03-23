SQL DBA

Mar 23, 2022

An Exciting opportunity has become available at an IT company in Sandown for a SQL DBA. This is a client facing role and SQL Server experience is a non-negotiable.

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

  • User administration
  • Change control
  • Database documentation, including database operational standards and policies
  • Disaster recovery planning
  • Patch management of RDBMS
  • SQL Best practice and optimisation.

Must have Solid Technical knowledge and experience with

  • Minimum 7 years SQL Server database administration experience
  • Minimum 4 year working experience with SQL [Phone Number Removed];
  • Reporting Services/Power BI
  • Integration Services
  • All forms of SQL Replication
  • Always On Availability Groups
  • SQL Azure support

Must have working experience in

  • SQL Server 2008/2012/and [Phone Number Removed];)
  • Transact-SQL
  • Replication (Merge and Transactional)

Desired Skills:

  • transact-sql
  • sql server
  • user adminitration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

