An Exciting opportunity has become available at an IT company in Sandown for a SQL DBA. This is a client facing role and SQL Server experience is a non-negotiable.
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- User administration
- Change control
- Database documentation, including database operational standards and policies
- Disaster recovery planning
- Patch management of RDBMS
- SQL Best practice and optimisation.
Must have Solid Technical knowledge and experience with
- Minimum 7 years SQL Server database administration experience
- Minimum 4 year working experience with SQL [Phone Number Removed];
- Reporting Services/Power BI
- Integration Services
- All forms of SQL Replication
- Always On Availability Groups
- SQL Azure support
Must have working experience in
- SQL Server 2008/2012/and [Phone Number Removed];)
- Transact-SQL
- Replication (Merge and Transactional)
Desired Skills:
- transact-sql
- sql server
- user adminitration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric