Technical Test Analyst: Automation

The Role: Our client is looking for a Technical Test Analyst: Automation who will be testing the quality and business readiness of various business products/solutions by analysing, designing, developing and implementing automated test conditions to confirm that the business requirements are met to minimise risk.

Responsibilities:

Results Delivery

Apply cost effectiveness principles in everyday delivery to contribute to achievement of departmental financial targets

Test products using automated testing tools for durability and computer “”bugs”” to ensure smooth and cost effective transition into the business

Ensure the delivery of high quality releases on time, designing UAT (User Acceptance Testing) and approval of releases and patches, following the testing, releasing the calendar, releasing the plans, tracking the project and releasing the risks and issues to minimise the risk to the company

Minimise loss of money, loss of time, and reputational risk by following correct processes and procedures and to understand the business impact

Stakeholder Relationship Management

Provide support to business by assisting them with verifying their UAT (User Acceptance Testing), logging and communicating defects to developers, communicating defect fixes back to them and providing clarity where required

Create forums for knowledge-sharing with both internal and external stakeholders to keep the lines of communication open

Identify test requirements based on user requirements to ensure that customer needs are met

Collaborate with other teams in the business to get clarity on their data needs, so that the final implementation can be envisaged and then integrated back into the business

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

IT National Diploma / ISTQB/ISEB Certification / Computer Science National Diploma / BSC (Information Technology)

Experience required:

1 – 2 years of software testing experience

1-2 years software development experience

Financial testing background with Investment Banking, Fund Management, Accounting, Treasury or Financial services testing experience

