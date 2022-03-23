Tony Houldsworth joins Omnisient Advisory Board

Omnisient, an African privacy compliant data collaboration platform, has appointed Tony Houldsworth, group president of Flooid, as member of its Advisory Board.

Omnisient is a privacy preserving data collaboration platform that allows businesses from retail, healthcare, finance, and other major verticals to safely share and monetise their consumer insights without compromising security, losing control of IP or breaching consumer privacy.

“Data driven decisions are critical to today’s engagements in all verticals, and collaboration is key,” says Houldsworth. “The trouble is that when you overlay the massive importance of consumer privacy and the natural business need to protect their hard-won customer information, collaboration is too complex.

“Instead, everyone works off small snapshot views of the consumer. This leads to the poor decisions which are costly for the businesses and results in financial exclusion for large parts of society.

“The Omnisient platform overcomes the collaboration barriers, and I am excited to be involved with a business that delivers serious business benefit whilst helping to overcome some of the social challenges.”

Houldsworth has spent over 30 years building and running technology businesses in the UK, Europe, and South Africa, most recently focusing on the retail sector where he has built relationships with some of the world’s largest retail, leisure, and hospitability brands. He has significant experience in creating and delivering the technology solutions that underpin today’s consumer buying journeys across all channels from the store to mobile to ecommerce and social.

“We asked Tony to join our advisory board because of his entrepreneurial spirit and impressive track record building and growing technology startups,” says Jon Jacobson, CEO and co-founder of Omnisient. “We believe his in-depth knowledge of the retail sector combined with his experience in developing powerful market positioning and appropriate commercial models for businesses operating in the US, UK and Europe will help us achieve a successful entry into these markets.”