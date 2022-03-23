Web & Digital Marketer

Graphic Designer, E-commerce Website Management
The role will include content design for social media, website, newsletters, adverts, and product information and company announcements
The Digital Marketer plays a key role in driving the execution of digital marketing strategy for a wide range of products sold on Natural Vibrance online shop and store.
Reporting to the owner, the role provides tactical and strategic direction to achieve targets with a strong emphasis on analysis and data-driven decision-making. The Digital Marketer also works closely with different functions across the Digital Marketing spectrum including Product Strategy & Research, Digital Media, SEO, Email and Sales.
Responsibilities Include, But Are Not Limited To:
- Content creation and designs for ALL media used by the business
- Maintenance of the E-Website including new products and updates (WooCommerce & WordPress), including updating product specials, website security and back-ups
- Oversee and run with all digital marketing activities – including database email campaigns, display advertising and Google advertising
- Directing and managing paid & search campaigns
- Planning of digital media output in conjunction with management
- Managing digital budget in conjunction with management
- Conducting deep-dive analyses of online sales to adjust strategy as needed.
- Work with our team to brainstorm new ideas and growth strategies
- Identify the latest trends and technologies affecting the natural health industry
- Maintaining brand consistency across all advertising platforms
- Develop and implement SEO’s and assess SEO configurations
- Manage and optimise Google analytics
- Monitor and analyse competitors
Desired Skills:
- Graphic Design
- Marketing
- Adobe Indesign
- Woocommerce
- Google Analytics
- WordPress
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Work directly with the owner of the business in a small and active team
– Learn about the health industry and impact the health choices of everyday South Africans – every day
– Grow with the small business – and be a major part of the growth