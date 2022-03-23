Web & Digital Marketer

Graphic Designer, E-commerce Website Management

The role will include content design for social media, website, newsletters, adverts, and product information and company announcements

The Digital Marketer plays a key role in driving the execution of digital marketing strategy for a wide range of products sold on Natural Vibrance online shop and store.

Reporting to the owner, the role provides tactical and strategic direction to achieve targets with a strong emphasis on analysis and data-driven decision-making. The Digital Marketer also works closely with different functions across the Digital Marketing spectrum including Product Strategy & Research, Digital Media, SEO, Email and Sales.

Responsibilities Include, But Are Not Limited To:

Content creation and designs for ALL media used by the business

Maintenance of the E-Website including new products and updates (WooCommerce & WordPress), including updating product specials, website security and back-ups

Oversee and run with all digital marketing activities – including database email campaigns, display advertising and Google advertising

Directing and managing paid & search campaigns

Planning of digital media output in conjunction with management

Managing digital budget in conjunction with management

Conducting deep-dive analyses of online sales to adjust strategy as needed.

Work with our team to brainstorm new ideas and growth strategies

Identify the latest trends and technologies affecting the natural health industry

Maintaining brand consistency across all advertising platforms

Develop and implement SEO’s and assess SEO configurations

Manage and optimise Google analytics

Monitor and analyse competitors

Desired Skills:

Graphic Design

Marketing

Adobe Indesign

Woocommerce

Google Analytics

WordPress

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Work directly with the owner of the business in a small and active team

– Learn about the health industry and impact the health choices of everyday South Africans – every day

– Grow with the small business – and be a major part of the growth

