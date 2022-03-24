AstraZeneca launches R&D Postdoctoral Challenge

AstraZeneca has launched a global R&D Postdoctoral Challenge to help accelerate ideas to transform the treatment of some of the world’s most complex diseases.

The challenge invites final year MD and/or PhD students and postdoctoral researchers from across the world to propose their innovative ideas to help accelerate drug discovery and development across AstraZeneca’s core disease areas.

Successful candidates will be awarded a fully funded postdoctoral research position and join the vibrant scientific community within AstraZeneca. Working alongside a leading university, the researchers will also receive access to in-house expertise, compounds, novel tools and technologies and mentoring support to develop their ideas and innovate.

Professor Sir Mene Pangalos, executive vice-president: BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca, comments: “The events of the past two years clearly show the need to push the boundaries of medical science has never been more urgent. Rapid progress in disease understanding, as well as scientific and technological advances are genuinely changing our expectations of what is possible.

“We are delighted to launch the R&D Postdoctoral Challenge to support the next generation of science leaders and help them translate their ideas into meaningful benefits for patients.”

Shortlisted applicants will have the chance to pitch their research ideas to a panel consisting of AstraZeneca and external life science leaders in October, with the selection of finalists decided later in the year. Proposals will be reviewed based on scientific merit, and potential to create real impact for patients, society and healthcare systems.

Further information on the R&D Postdoctoral Challenge, including entry criteria and details on how to submit innovative research proposals, can be found at: https://openinnovation.astrazeneca.com/rd-postdoctoral-challenge.html.