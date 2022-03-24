Business Architect

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY ON THE BELOW CRITERIA:
Bachelors Degree (3 years) / NQF level 7 in Information systems, IT and Computer Sciences or related.
Retail business processes
Strategy frameworks and best
practices
SDLC Processes
IT industry experience (at least 10 years)
IT leadership experience (at least 5 years)
Retail industry experience (at least 10 years)
Business analyst mentoring experience (at least 5 years)
COBIT, TOGAF, RUP, ITIL, ISO 27001
IT investment portfolio management
Balanced Scorecard methodology
IT and development governance models implementation
Data Warehousing
Business Intelligence Development
Establish a framework for creating architectures based on business requirements, strategic Business Solution goals, and objectives, as well as industry standards.
- Develop, set, and maintain business architecture methodologies and modeling standards
- Define business architecture policies, principles, and reference models to guide business architecture decision-making
- Define and implement processes to create and update business architectures.
Monitor, evaluate and improve the performance of the Business Architecture capability and architecture governance framework.
- Monitor and measure the maturity and effectiveness of the business architecture capability and framework, and identify potential improvement opportunities
- Communicate any business architecture framework updates to all relevant stakeholders, and ensure it is used effectively throughout the Business Solutions department, as well as on every program or project
- Establish, maintain and improve the business architecture repository
- Create and maintain Level 1 and Level 2 business processes for all legal entities across the Group
Identify business disconnects and gaps in the business and IT landscape
- Identify strategic goals and objectives by reviewing the business and IT strategic direction, and monitoring changes in the business and technology landscape
- Identify rationalization opportunities in the business architecture landscape
- Identify gaps in the business architecture landscape to achieve the strategic goals and objectives
- Create high-level as-is and to-be architectures of the future business landscape (e.g. capabilities, business services, business process L0 to L2, etc.)
- Create architecture roadmaps and transition plans to implement
- Identify scope and propose initiatives to realise the future Business Solutions landscape in partnership with the Business Engagement Manager and business
- Liaise with the IT Enterprise Architect and Solution Architects to deliver on strategic business objectives and goals
Manage Business Architecture deliverables
- Create a central repository for business processes, and review Business/Process Architect and Lead Business Analyst’s Level 3 processes within each domain
- Make sure that all Business Analysts and Architects adhere to the business architecture standards and principles
- Ensure that Business Architects and Lead Business Analysts are trained, and have the right set of skills to perform their functions
- Review Business Analyst Leads’ outputs
Delivery and Customer Satisfaction
- Engage with General Managers, Senior Managers, Managers, Supervisors, and Users to understand their strategies and business goals at a sufficient level to offer advice on the nature of the required information solution
- Identify improvements to the customer experience through process, data, people, and systems
- Understand customer needs and develop business processes accordingly
- Ensure customer needs and requirements are satisfied through appropriate processes/procedures
- Adopt a proactive approach to prevent problems from arising in the future
- Drive continuous improvement as an important element of service