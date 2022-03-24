Business Architect

Bachelors Degree (3 years) / NQF level 7 in Information systems, IT and Computer Sciences or related.

Retail business processes

Strategy frameworks and best

practices

SDLC Processes

IT industry experience (at least 10 years)

IT leadership experience (at least 5 years)

Retail industry experience (at least 10 years)

Business analyst mentoring experience (at least 5 years)

COBIT, TOGAF, RUP, ITIL, ISO 27001

IT investment portfolio management

Balanced Scorecard methodology

IT and development governance models implementation

Data Warehousing

Business Intelligence Development

IT

Establish a framework for creating architectures based on business requirements, strategic Business Solution goals, and objectives, as well as industry standards.

Develop, set, and maintain business architecture methodologies and modeling standards

Define business architecture policies, principles, and reference models to guide business architecture decision-making

Define and implement processes to create and update business architectures.

Monitor, evaluate and improve the performance of the Business Architecture capability and architecture governance framework.

Monitor and measure the maturity and effectiveness of the business architecture capability and framework, and identify potential improvement opportunities

Communicate any business architecture framework updates to all relevant stakeholders, and ensure it is used effectively throughout the Business Solutions department, as well as on every program or project

Establish, maintain and improve the business architecture repository

Create and maintain Level 1 and Level 2 business processes for all legal entities across the Group

Identify business disconnects and gaps in the business and IT landscape

Identify strategic goals and objectives by reviewing the business and IT strategic direction, and monitoring changes in the business and technology landscape

Identify rationalization opportunities in the business architecture landscape

Identify gaps in the business architecture landscape to achieve the strategic goals and objectives

Create high-level as-is and to-be architectures of the future business landscape (e.g. capabilities, business services, business process L0 to L2, etc.)

Create architecture roadmaps and transition plans to implement

Identify scope and propose initiatives to realise the future Business Solutions landscape in partnership with the Business Engagement Manager and business

Liaise with the IT Enterprise Architect and Solution Architects to deliver on strategic business objectives and goals

Manage Business Architecture deliverables

Create a central repository for business processes, and review Business/Process Architect and Lead Business Analyst’s Level 3 processes within each domain

Make sure that all Business Analysts and Architects adhere to the business architecture standards and principles

Ensure that Business Architects and Lead Business Analysts are trained, and have the right set of skills to perform their functions

Review Business Analyst Leads’ outputs

Delivery and Customer Satisfaction

Engage with General Managers, Senior Managers, Managers, Supervisors, and Users to understand their strategies and business goals at a sufficient level to offer advice on the nature of the required information solution

Identify improvements to the customer experience through process, data, people, and systems

Understand customer needs and develop business processes accordingly

Ensure customer needs and requirements are satisfied through appropriate processes/procedures

Adopt a proactive approach to prevent problems from arising in the future

Drive continuous improvement as an important element of service

