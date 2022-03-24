Business Architect

Mar 24, 2022

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY ON THE BELOW CRITERIA:

Bachelors Degree (3 years) / NQF level 7 in Information systems, IT and Computer Sciences or related.
Retail business processes
Strategy frameworks and best
practices
SDLC Processes
IT industry experience (at least 10 years)
IT leadership experience (at least 5 years)
Retail industry experience (at least 10 years)
Business analyst mentoring experience (at least 5 years)
COBIT, TOGAF, RUP, ITIL, ISO 27001
IT investment portfolio management
Balanced Scorecard methodology
IT and development governance models implementation
Data Warehousing
Business Intelligence Development

IT
Establish a framework for creating architectures based on business requirements, strategic Business Solution goals, and objectives, as well as industry standards.

  • Develop, set, and maintain business architecture methodologies and modeling standards
  • Define business architecture policies, principles, and reference models to guide business architecture decision-making
  • Define and implement processes to create and update business architectures.

Monitor, evaluate and improve the performance of the Business Architecture capability and architecture governance framework.

  • Monitor and measure the maturity and effectiveness of the business architecture capability and framework, and identify potential improvement opportunities
  • Communicate any business architecture framework updates to all relevant stakeholders, and ensure it is used effectively throughout the Business Solutions department, as well as on every program or project
  • Establish, maintain and improve the business architecture repository
  • Create and maintain Level 1 and Level 2 business processes for all legal entities across the Group

Identify business disconnects and gaps in the business and IT landscape

  • Identify strategic goals and objectives by reviewing the business and IT strategic direction, and monitoring changes in the business and technology landscape
  • Identify rationalization opportunities in the business architecture landscape
  • Identify gaps in the business architecture landscape to achieve the strategic goals and objectives
  • Create high-level as-is and to-be architectures of the future business landscape (e.g. capabilities, business services, business process L0 to L2, etc.)
  • Create architecture roadmaps and transition plans to implement
  • Identify scope and propose initiatives to realise the future Business Solutions landscape in partnership with the Business Engagement Manager and business
  • Liaise with the IT Enterprise Architect and Solution Architects to deliver on strategic business objectives and goals

Manage Business Architecture deliverables

  • Create a central repository for business processes, and review Business/Process Architect and Lead Business Analyst’s Level 3 processes within each domain
  • Make sure that all Business Analysts and Architects adhere to the business architecture standards and principles
  • Ensure that Business Architects and Lead Business Analysts are trained, and have the right set of skills to perform their functions
  • Review Business Analyst Leads’ outputs

Delivery and Customer Satisfaction

  • Engage with General Managers, Senior Managers, Managers, Supervisors, and Users to understand their strategies and business goals at a sufficient level to offer advice on the nature of the required information solution
  • Identify improvements to the customer experience through process, data, people, and systems
  • Understand customer needs and develop business processes accordingly
  • Ensure customer needs and requirements are satisfied through appropriate processes/procedures
  • Adopt a proactive approach to prevent problems from arising in the future
  • Drive continuous improvement as an important element of service

