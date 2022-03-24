Business Intelligence Analyst C

Education and Minimum Requirements:

Relevant Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering or Business Analysis Diploma

Experience – 3 to 4 Years related experience

In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check.

Competencies:

SQL Management Studio

SQL Reporting Services

Power BI

SAS

Abintio ( an advantage )

Responsibilities

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness

Drive business profitability in the context of cost management through Business Intelligence solutions

Ensure client retention and satisfaction by delivering a service that is consistent, seamless and error free

Measuring customer satisfaction and adherence to Service Level Agreements between business and IT regarding IT service quality and performance

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members to ensure application of BI tools by facilitating sessions to collaborate with stakeholders about options for the solution. Provide high level input to vendor management and assists in resolving any disputes

Proactively deal with client queries within the agreed turn-around times to resolve Business Intelligence enquiries

Monitor changes in legislation, regulations, initiatives and relevant industry practices. Ensure drafting and implementation of appropriate interventions. Ensure compliance with audit requirement

Responsible data governance by doing quality control and auditing of databases to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data

Manage existing reports/dashboards through ongoing production of MIS outputs to ensure consistent information supply in the required format/frequency and by adding additional insight into information produced for clients to ensure a value-added service to any information request to enhance business efficiencies

Analyze derived information to create value added knowledge of the bank’s products, channels, service levels, trends, or customers

Translate Business Strategies into actionable goals and execute relevant BI projects / BI initiatives aligned to strategic objectives with specific performance measures and control systems to track progress

Involvement in new projects, design and develop Business Intelligence solutions in line with business requirements and service ad-hoc requests for information from clients within the required timeframe and specification.

Extract data from various sources and convert it into meaningful information that can enhance the effectiveness of business decisions

Manage own development to increase own competencies

