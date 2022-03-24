Calling all gamers …

The Tshimologong Precinct and Ekasi Esports are hosting an inaugural eSports Day on 26 March 2022 that will be the first of many hosted every last Saturday of the month.

Register for the free event here: https://ekasiesports.africa/esports-gaming-day.php

Joburg’s digital innovation ecosystem centred on Braamfontein and the country’s only gaming and esports collective focused on township youth are perfectly positioned to showcase gaming as a career and lifestyle choice.

“Tshimologong is helping transform Joburg from a minerals-based to a mind-based economy. On the same day we are launching our first collaboration with the Precinct, there are events dedicated to robotics, coding and more on the same street,” says Perfect Zikhali, MD of Ekasi Esports.

“The Tshimologong monthly Ekasi Esports Days will contribute towards the growth of locally-developed games by providing a platform for local developers to showcase their games to a live audience and receive immediate feedback,” Zikhali adds.

Aside from the showcasing of games in development; tournaments, round tables and industry-focused discussions led by many local gaming and esports movers and shakers will be taking place in Braamfontein this coming weekend.

“Ekasi is a collective committed to furthering township youths’ presence in the virtual world. Key to this is establishing visibility in the bricks and mortar world. In this regard, we are pleased to be really ramping up our real-world activities in 2022,” explains Zikhali.

The launch of the monthly Tshimologong Esports Days follows hot on the heels of another recent Ekasi Esports innovation that saw the gaming collective partner with the Western Cape Department of Health on a vaccination drive. In Khayelitsha, a series of back-to-back gaming tournaments were hosted that featured the pro-vaccination message.

Mobile esports and gaming is well-suited to South Africa, and millions of township gamers, in particular, because competing or simply entertaining oneself doesn’t require additional hardware.

The Free Fire mobile game, for example, has more than 100-million daily active users worldwide and is free to download via the Android and Apple Store. In addition, mobile gaming where competitors are virtual respects the current need to keep safe.

“In South Africa, gaming can be a force for good and a powerful way to create educational and employment opportunities, and mostly importantly, hope for the future,” concludes Zikhali.

