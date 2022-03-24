Epson’s printers offer Fluidra South Africa crystal-clear benefits

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues are no longer just corporate tick boxes. Instead, organisations are beginning to understand that their operations impact the planet and that ESG compliance is now a critical element of their success.

This eco-friendly approach to business was essential for Fluidra South Africa, a multinational swimming pool and wellness equipment manufacturer. The organisation realised it had to take a proactive approach to ESG issues and reduce its carbon footprint and contribution to waste at landfills.

The manufacturer, which had just concluded its contract with a previous supplier, conducted extensive research to find a new printer provider to help it achieve its environmental goals. As a result, it found a sustainable technology solutions provider in Epson, which supplied 20 WorkForce Pro WF-M5799DWF low-energy mono printers.

Businesses are under pressure to operate sustainably

Sustainability has become a hot topic in the business world. For this reason, more companies, like Fluidra, are taking action to turn down the heat in the fight against climate change by using heat-free office equipment to reduce their environmental impact.

For example, globally, Fluidra is reducing the environmental impact of its products during design, manufacture, and use phases, and reducing the amount of packaging utilised. The company ultimately wants to ensure that 80% of its product sales are classified as “ESG Friendly Products” by 2035.

“Fluidra has always been committed to contributing to a sustainable future through products and activities that reduce our carbon footprint across our business areas,” says Rookesh Rampersadh Group IT Manager – Fluirdra, South Africa. “That’s why we were so impressed with Epson South Africa, which has provided us with printers that use less power, without compromising speed and quality, to help us achieve these goals.”

Epson’s low-energy WorkForce printers offer Fluidra a sustainable lifeline

Epson’s Workforce Pro WF-M5799DWF low-energy mono printers were the perfect solution for Fluidra South Africa. Using Epson’s market-leading Heat-Free printer technology, the manufacturer achieved a Faster Page Out Time (FPOT) and a Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) than its previous supplier.

Additionally, the printers use significantly fewer consumables due to their high yield and include Epson’s Micro Piezo printing system, which consumes at least 90% less energy than comparable laser models[1]. This helped Fluidra South Africa lower its power consumption and reduce the waste generated from its printers.

As a result, the company has seen higher productivity and better uptime and, from a commercial perspective, lower fluctuation in monthly costs – resulting in better budgeting and forecasting.

“We are thrilled to have contributed to Fluidra South Africa becoming ESG compliant while enhancing its productivity,” says Roxanne Pierrus, BI Sales Manager. at Epson South Africa.

