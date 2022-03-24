Exclusive Networks Africa partners with Infoblox

Exclusive Networks Africa has announced a new partnership agreement with Infoblox, a leader in cloud-first networking and security services. Its solutions empower organisations to automate, standardise and accelerate the delivery of cloud-native and data centre network and security services, all from one place.

The Infoblox vision is to simplify complex distributed networking and security, by delivering modern, cloud-first networking and security services that automate and streamline user experiences.

“The hybrid workplace is here to stay, and this environment inherently brings several challenges,” notes Housna Hamadet, Infoblox regional manager: Africa. “Employees access the network from any device or location, including homes and remote sites. By providing omnipresent visibility into network users and assets across on-prem, remote and cloud infrastructures, Infoblox enables companies to uphold compliance among people, systems, and data.

“Maintaining business continuity in a distributed organisation by ensuring network up-time is critical, but can prove challenging. Businesses need to seamlessly transition from on-prem infrastructure to the cloud for vital network services, and Infoblox provides the solutions to enable a smooth process. IoT devices introduce additional risk with data breaches from malware and other threats coming with a high price tag, so Infoblox embeds security everywhere, enabling people to work safely from anywhere.”

Tom Hollanders, Infoblox distribution channel account manager: EMEA, says: “Exclusive Networks has been a long-standing and trusted distributor of Infoblox in Europe and the Middle East for nearly two decades. Our discussions with Exclusive Networks Africa started late last year, and they were driven by the potential opportunity of scope and scale, both globally and locally in this emerging and growing market.”

Ruan du Preez, vendor alliance director: SA & SADC at Exclusive Networks Africa, adds: “Infoblox has a proven track record and market leadership, and with its cloud-first networking and security services, is a perfect addition to our already impressive stack of world-leading vendors offered across the African continent.

“Here at Exclusive Networks Africa, formerly known as Networks Unlimited until the first of March this year, and currently the latest acquired partner within the global Exclusive Networks family, we strive continuously to offer ‘real business outcome-based solutions’. We do this, not only by delivering best-of-breed vendor solutions, but more importantly by adding true value to our partners and their customers alike, through our delivery of a full lifecycle service wrap of professional global services – available when and where you need it.”