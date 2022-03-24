IBM files lawsuit to protect IP rights

IBM has filed a lawsuit against LzLabs, saying the Switzerland-based company has violated IBM’s intellectual property (IP) rights by infringing upon company patents protecting various aspects of IBM’s high-performance mainframe systems.

In the legal action filed in US District Court in Waco, Texas, IBM asserts that LzLabs has also deliberately misappropriated IBM trade secrets by reverse engineering, reverse compiling and translating IBM software.

IBM also alleges that LzLabs has made false and misleading claims about LzLabs’ products.

IBM is seeking relief that includes an injunction against LzLabs to prevent further unlawful use of IBM’s intellectual property and trade secrets.