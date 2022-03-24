Java Developer

Key Purpose

Design, code, test, debug and correct program modules in development for the back end service providers.

Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures.

Work with the system architect to define the system design and then develop and test the necessary code that will be deployed.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Design

Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to processes, standards and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements.

Deliver within agreed timeframes.

Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed

Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Development

Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes

Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Testing

Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects

Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Support / Troubleshooting

Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures

Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance and stability issues)

Personal development

Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the business environment

Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities and data model

General

Ability to communicate clearly, constructively and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions

Able to build business relationships with other members of team and the business areas we support

Education and Experience

Education

Matric

A Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Computer Sciences/ Information Systems or equivalent IT tertiary qualification

Formal Java Qualification (Advantageous)

Knowledge

Knowledge of commonly used design patterns

Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals

Working knowledge of Software development within SDLC, Unit Testing, Data modelling and design of database structures

Agile Methodology

Experience

A minimum of 2 or more years Java systems development experience with exposure to core

Java EE knowledge and experience

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED

