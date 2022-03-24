Moodle Developer

A fantastic opportunity exists for a Junior to Intermediate Moodle Developer to join my client based in Stellenbosch in the e-Learning space.

Resposibilities (but not limited to);

Responsible for developing, updating and maintaining the PHP-based MBSE admin system codebase and related integrations

Managing the related integrations with 3rd party systems

Liaising with other business units to develop efficient business processes

Build efficient, testable and reusable PHP modules

Identifying bugs and implementing effective and efficient bugfixes

Managing and administering Moodle LMS

Updating and maintaining Moodle LMS including custo developed plugins and integrations

Assist with drawing and collating reports

Assisting students and clients with queries

You should have the followin skills:

Strong PHP Development (min 4-5+ years)

Experience with custom-built LAMP stack web applications

Experience in user authentications

Development of RESTful API and client-side API server side services

Agile Software Development Life Cycle knowledge

Thorough understanding of Moodle codebase and database schemes as well as understanding back-end administration of Moodle

Extensive knowledge of functions and limitations of the Moodle platform

Front-end development – i.e. jQUERY, AJAX, CSS, HTML, VUE

If you are reliable, focussed, goal and deadline driven and have the ability to cope under pressure coupled with pro-active problem solving skills then forward your CV today!

Desired Skills:

Moodle

PHP

e-learning

LAMP Stack Web Development

jQuery

AJAX

CSS

HTML

Ubuntu

Linux

MySQL

Design

Development

Educational

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

