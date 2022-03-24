Moodle Developer

Mar 24, 2022

A fantastic opportunity exists for a Junior to Intermediate Moodle Developer to join my client based in Stellenbosch in the e-Learning space.

Resposibilities (but not limited to);

  • Responsible for developing, updating and maintaining the PHP-based MBSE admin system codebase and related integrations
  • Managing the related integrations with 3rd party systems
  • Liaising with other business units to develop efficient business processes
  • Build efficient, testable and reusable PHP modules
  • Identifying bugs and implementing effective and efficient bugfixes
  • Managing and administering Moodle LMS
  • Updating and maintaining Moodle LMS including custo developed plugins and integrations
  • Assist with drawing and collating reports
  • Assisting students and clients with queries

You should have the followin skills:

  • Strong PHP Development (min 4-5+ years)
  • Experience with custom-built LAMP stack web applications
  • Experience in user authentications
  • Development of RESTful API and client-side API server side services
  • Agile Software Development Life Cycle knowledge
  • Thorough understanding of Moodle codebase and database schemes as well as understanding back-end administration of Moodle
  • Extensive knowledge of functions and limitations of the Moodle platform
  • Front-end development – i.e. jQUERY, AJAX, CSS, HTML, VUE

If you are reliable, focussed, goal and deadline driven and have the ability to cope under pressure coupled with pro-active problem solving skills then forward your CV today!

Desired Skills:

  • Moodle
  • PHP
  • e-learning
  • LAMP Stack Web Development
  • jQuery
  • AJAX
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • Ubuntu
  • Linux
  • MySQL
  • Design
  • Development
  • Educational

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

