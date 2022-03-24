A fantastic opportunity exists for a Junior to Intermediate Moodle Developer to join my client based in Stellenbosch in the e-Learning space.
Resposibilities (but not limited to);
- Responsible for developing, updating and maintaining the PHP-based MBSE admin system codebase and related integrations
- Managing the related integrations with 3rd party systems
- Liaising with other business units to develop efficient business processes
- Build efficient, testable and reusable PHP modules
- Identifying bugs and implementing effective and efficient bugfixes
- Managing and administering Moodle LMS
- Updating and maintaining Moodle LMS including custo developed plugins and integrations
- Assist with drawing and collating reports
- Assisting students and clients with queries
You should have the followin skills:
- Strong PHP Development (min 4-5+ years)
- Experience with custom-built LAMP stack web applications
- Experience in user authentications
- Development of RESTful API and client-side API server side services
- Agile Software Development Life Cycle knowledge
- Thorough understanding of Moodle codebase and database schemes as well as understanding back-end administration of Moodle
- Extensive knowledge of functions and limitations of the Moodle platform
- Front-end development – i.e. jQUERY, AJAX, CSS, HTML, VUE
If you are reliable, focussed, goal and deadline driven and have the ability to cope under pressure coupled with pro-active problem solving skills then forward your CV today!
Desired Skills:
- Moodle
- PHP
- e-learning
- LAMP Stack Web Development
- jQuery
- AJAX
- CSS
- HTML
- Ubuntu
- Linux
- MySQL
- Design
- Development
- Educational
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma