Senior Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

To enable change by defining the needs and the rationale for change, to understand the current state, to define the future state, and to determine the activities required to move from the current to the future state by applying the principles of business analysis, according to the requirements classification schema, from a diverse array of multi-functional perspectives with an agile mindset. Complete complex tasks or larger, well- scoped challenges independently and identifies appropriate actions that have been provided to address a business challenge. Pair with Product Designers (CX/UX), Business Architects, Testers (QA), Business data Managers (BDM) and key roles in the requirements value chain. Apply the principles of Product Ownership Analysis and the strategy-to-execution framework.

Job Responsibilities

Conduct iterative and adaptive planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate the BA efforts on large/complex enterprise initiatives.

Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders.

Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify and model requirements and designs.

Conduct Requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements and design information from inception to retirement

Conduct strategy analysis to define the future and transition states needed to address the business need, the work required to define that need and the scope of the solution.

Conduct Solution Evaluation to assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution, and eliminate barriers/constraints that prevent the full realization of the value.

Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on Nedbank’s delivery approach as per the BA methods, frameworks, standards, tools, techniques, competencies and practices.

Analyse and document requirements based on changes to users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints, environments, and non-functional requirements.

Understand the portfolio’s strategic themes, product roadmap, vision, KPIs and metrics, and align requirements accordingly.

Understand all elements of the program and team backlog and align requirements accordingly.

Explore and articulate the opportunity/problem to be solved and identify stakeholder wants and needs and participate to define the proposed solution.

Use visual diagrams and collaborative games to model scope, interfaces, story context, data flows, processes, retrospectives and dependencies across projects.

Decompose and document epics, features, themes, hypothesis statements, PI objectives and user stories by identifying gaps, missing stories and acceptance criteria, scenario development and all requirement categories.

Own decomposition of portfolio epics, features, elicitation, analysis, story writing and acceptance criteria writing throughout the requirements value chain.

Collaborate/co-create process and capability alignment by pairing with the PE and Business Architect. Support the team in working on impediments and spikes and enabler epics, enabler stories, and synthesise the data to articulate requirements.

Work with development/QA to identify test cases/scenarios, conduct user acceptance testing and train the trainer/user and support change management commercialisation.

Conduct/participate in Backlog Refinement, prioritisation, WSJF, and increment planning and drive Devops and Built-in quality principles.

Analyse/document data requirements and model data flows through all seven product dimensions on a solution/program level by pairing with BDMs.

Foster stakeholder relationships and engagement for discovery and delivery, backlog refinement, dependencies and enterprise delivery up to senior level.

Conduct system demos and contribute to I&A and offer and implement suggestions for improvement. Actively participate and lead program/squad ceremonies by pairing with Scrum Masters, Agile Coaches, Product and BITE Owners.

Drive minimum viable thinking, continuous deployment and integration.

Ensure early remediation by reducing waste, rework, identify risks, issues.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Preferred Qualification

IT qualification

Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA

Safe Certification

Preferred Certifications

IIBA endorsed

Type of Exposure

Built and managed stakeholder relationships

Manage internal process

Minimum Experience Level

3 – 6 years

BA experience, Manage multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, Business exposure

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Identifying trends

Principles of project management Research methodology

Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge Information Technology concepts Problem solving skills

BA Body Of Knowledge

Desired Skills:

Senior

Business Analyst

Agile

