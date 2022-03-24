Senior Technical Architect

You will be a key Technical Achitect in the ITSM Service Now Implementation

Senior Architect resource with experience in the implementation of the Service Now ITSM solution.

Desired Skills:

ServiceNow

ITSM

Implementation

Technical Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

About The Employer:

– Family Entrepreneurial Environment

– Work Hard Play Hard

– Passionate about their people

– Surround yourself with best of breed Clever Minded people

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position