Senior Technical Architect

You will be a key Technical Achitect in the ITSM Service Now Implementation
Senior Architect resource with experience in the implementation of the Service Now ITSM solution.
Desired Skills:
- ServiceNow
- ITSM
- Implementation
- Technical Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
About The Employer:
– Family Entrepreneurial Environment
– Work Hard Play Hard
– Passionate about their people
– Surround yourself with best of breed Clever Minded people
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund