Software & Web Development Specialist at The Focus Group

Responsible to support data science projects and solutions by leveraging software and web development experience to solve a variety of use cases across the Group and for its customers. Expected to be highly skilled in systems analysis and design, web and software engineering and UX and UI design with the ability build and scale tools and applications effectively in a cloud environment.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Identify the organizational improvements needed, designing systems to implement those changes, then training and motivating others to use these

Execute work related to designing UI’s and UX’s elements that enable users to use our products and services efficiently and with minimal effort.

Execute on the design, development and/or maintenance of any web-based components that are necessary for tools and services to function

Engage with stakeholders to support the design and delivery of data science projects and

Use software development techniques to solve business

Responsible for working with a team of software and web developers to develop and maintain our cloud-based toolsets and production

Design, build and maintain software and web based tools and applications hosted on-prem and on cloud

Support software and web-based tools and applications for exploratory data analysis and solution

Lead and develop a team of junior software and web

Contribute to our agile way of work and our innovation

Up to date knowledge of software and web development tools and related

Translate business requirements into system

Consistent documentation of all implemented tools, systems and

Support tools, applications and infrastructure lifecycles via standard service management principles and

FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGERelational and non-relational database foundational knowledge; Software and web development knowledge base; Software and web development frameworks, concepts and terms; Software engineering knowledge (Tableau, Elastic, Alteryx, React, Firebase, Flink, Python, Shell scripting, JavaScript, React, Firebase, Web scraping, Boilerplate frameworks.); Dev ops CI/CD and cloud deployment best practises; Cloud containerization knowledge, standards and application deployment options; Cloud computing and platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.) FUNCTIONAL SKILLSCommunication (written and verbal); Stakeholder management; Problem solving ATTITUDES/ LEADERSHIP COMPETENCIESTakes initiative; Hard working; Can do attitude; Innovative thinker; Works well in teams; Works well under pressure; Relishes dynamic/ changing environment; Highly skilled in multitasking; Time management MINIMUM PERSON REQUIREMENTS REQUIRED CERTIFICATION/PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATION Data and cloud certifications will be advantageous (GCP, Azure, AWS) as well as certifications for other software development languages in our stack (React, Java, JavaScript, Python) QUALIFICATIONS3-year degree/ diploma (NQF level 6) preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Software and/or Web Development or a related field. A relevant post graduate degree will be an added advantage. EXPERIENCE3-5 years relevant experience, of which at least 2 years must have been in a software and/or web development environment. Experience in ICT/ Telecommunications will be an advantage. Experience with system and process analysis and design. SPECIAL REQUIREMENTSExperience with Google Cloud Platform.Expected to stay abreast of new software development frameworks, tools and methodologies and be able to put them into practice.

Learn more/Apply for this position