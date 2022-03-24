Standard Bank launches AWS Skills Guild

Standard Bank and Amazon Web Services (AWS) strengthened their strategic relationship with the launch of the AWS Skills Guild.

The offering, which forms part of Standard Bank’s digital Cloud Academy, is a comprehensive cloud skills training programme designed to help Standard Bank accelerate its cloud adoption journey and build cloud fluency amongst its employees.

The AWS Skills Guild supports Standard Bank in equipping employees with the skills to thrive in a digital world, remain competitive and support Africa’s growth. The offering also underpins Standard Bank’s strategy to move 70% of its core applications to the public cloud by the end of 2025.

The bank has set a target of having 1 000 employees complete the foundational training and gain certification within six months of the launch. A further target has been set to achieve 500 role-based certifications across Standard Bank within six to eight months of the launch.

To date, 515 practitioners, 102 associates, three professionals and five specialty certifications have been completed.

“To achieve our 2025 ambition of being a digitally enabled, customer-centric platform business, our people are learning to think and act differently,” says Jorg Fischer, chief technology and operations officer at Standard Bank Group. “With the support of AWS, we are empowering our people with technology skills to drive digital transformation through cloud adoption, and to ultimately provide a seamless customer experience through our future ready platform business.”

Maureen Lonergan, vice-president: AWS training and certification, comments: “Cloud adoption enables growth, scale, and innovation with increased agility, it also drives a culture shift impacting departments across an organisation. It creates a culture where employees can speak the common language of the cloud which can lead to radical transformation.

“Skilled employees will have the confidence to innovate faster, experiment more, turn customer needs into technical solutions, and drive broad-scale digital transformation across the Standard Bank Group.”