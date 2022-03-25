AMD Instinct drives HPC, AI applications

AMD has announced the availability of the AMD Instinct ecosystem with expanded system support from partners including ASUS, Dell Technologies, Gigabyte, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro; the new AMD Instinct MI210 accelerator; and the robust capabilities of ROCm 5 software.

Together, the AMD Instinct and ROCm ecosystem offers exascale-class technology to a broad base of HPC and AI customers, addressing the growing demand for compute-accelerated data centre workloads and reducing the time to insights and discovery.

“With twice the platforms available compared to our previous generation accelerators, growing customer adoption across HPC and AI applications, and new support from commercial ISVs in key workloads, we’re continuing to drive adoption of the AMD Instinct MI200 accelerators and ROCm 5 software ecosystem,” says Brad McCredie, corporate vice-president: Data Centre GPU and Accelerated Processing at AMD.

“Now with the availability of the AMD Instinct MI210 accelerator to the MI200 family, our customers can choose the accelerator that works best for their workloads, whether they need leading-edge accelerated processing for large scale HPC and AI workloads, or if they want access to exascale-class technology in a commercial format.”

The AMD Instinct MI200 series accelerators are designed to power discoveries in exascale systems, enabling researchers, scientists and engineers to tackle our most pressing challenges, from climate change to vaccine research.

The AMD Instinct MI210 accelerators specifically enable exascale-class technologies for customers who need fantastic HPC and AI performance in a PCIe format.

Powered by the AMD CDNA 2 architecture, AMD Instinct MI210 accelerators extend AMD performance leadership in double precision (FP64) compute on PCIe form factor cards. They also deliver a robust solution for accelerated deep learning training offering a broad range of mixed-precision capabilities based on the AMD Matrix Core Technology.

An open software platform that allows researchers, scientists and engineers to tap the power of AMD Instinct accelerators to drive scientific discoveries, the AMD ROCm platform is built on the foundation of numerous applications and libraries powering top HPC and AI applications.

With ROCm 5, AMD extends its software platform by adding new hardware support for the AMD Instinct MI200 series accelerators and the AMD Radeon PRO W6800 professional graphics card, plus Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 support, increasing accessibility of ROCm for developers and enabling outstanding performance across key workloads.

Additionally, through the AMD Infinity Hub, the central location for open-source applications that are ported and optimised on AMD GPUs, end-users can easily find, download and install containerised HPC apps and ML frameworks.

AMD Infinity Hub application containers are designed to reduce the traditionally difficult issue of obtaining and installing software releases while allowing users to learn based on shared experiences and problem-solving opportunities.