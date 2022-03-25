Application Support Specialist at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client is an innovative product development company and execution partner. We build and launch awesome products for a variety of clients in the retail and fintech space.

If you’re looking for a company that treats you like a human, values your expertise and encourages growth – you’ve come to the right place! We’re committed to providing a fun environment where you will have purpose and look forward to days of innovation and the chance to expand your skill set.

Who we’re looking for:

The Application Support Specialist will report into the Customer Experience (CX)

Manager.

While the CX Agents assist end users with first level product support, the Application Support Specialist will provide operational support to the client system operators as well as our client’s business users across our portfolio of financial services platforms. The role requires experience with backend systems of transactional platforms and the successful candidate will need to develop a deep understanding of the platform/s that they will support as well as the context in which they operate. They will also be required to monitor systems, both in terms of performance and transactional anomalies, extract relevant reports from the system as required by our clients and work closely with our CX and Go To Market teams to identify and improve the day to day operations of the platform. Candidates will need to show a strong experience in operational support, data administration and analysis, and experience in SQL is a must.

What you will do

1. Monitor Systems

? Define transactional metrics to be monitored

? Create and manage dashboards

? Monitor transactional metrics

? Report on transactional anomalies

? Monitor system performance and respond to alerts regarding performance

? Monitor system issues and incidents, triage and escalate as required

2. Transactional and System Reporting

? Generate adhoc reports based on client requests or audit and other control

requirements

? Gather requirements for distribution of new reports and work with Product

Managers to get these into development

? Generate system extracts to facilitate other reporting needs. For example,

marketing and customer support reporting

? Collaborate with data teams to inform go-to-market and growth strategies

3. Support System Users

? Manage privileged accounts and permissions

? Report on privileged accounts and permissions

? Triage escalations from first level customer support (if applicable)

? Troubleshoot identified issues and problems raised by system users

Individual Competencies

? Analytical and diagnostic skills

? Critical thinker and natural problem solver

? Insatiable curiosity and willingness to learn

? Interpersonal skills and able to communicate at all levels of the business

? Organized and able to work under pressure

? Solid understanding of data structures

? Professional with the ability to communicate at all levels of the organisation

? Proven ability to learn quickly and understand complex business systems

? Technical acumen

Qualifications & Experience

? At least 2 years experiences in a similar role

? Ability to write complex SQL queries

? A qualification in information systems, business administration, computer

studies or similar is an advantage

? Fluent in use of Jira, OpsGenie and Service Desk is preferred

? Ability to design and implement dashboards using tools such as PowerBI,

Google DataStudio etc. is preferred

