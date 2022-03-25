AWS Data Engineer

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a

AWS Data Engineer to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed long-term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.

The ideal candidate should have:

At least 6 -12 years hands-on Data Engineering experience

Extensive experience in implementing, testing, and monitoring Data Engineering solutions

AWS experience advantageous

Role Tasks:

Applies advanced knowledge of area

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build data engineering solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Technical skills include:

Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):

Terraform

Python 3x

SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

Py Spark

Boto3

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Big Data

Powershell / Bash

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

Glue

CloudWatch

SNS

Athena

S3

Kinesis Streams

Lambda

DynamoDB

Step Function

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

Nice to have:

Business Intelligence (BI) Experience

Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)

Kafka

AWS certified developer / architect

If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly

