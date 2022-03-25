AWS Data Engineer

Mar 25, 2022

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a

AWS Data Engineer to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed long-term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • At least 6 -12 years hands-on Data Engineering experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing, testing, and monitoring Data Engineering solutions
  • AWS experience advantageous

Role Tasks:

  • Applies advanced knowledge of area
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build data engineering solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Technical skills include:

Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):

  • Terraform
  • Python 3x
  • SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
  • Py Spark
  • Boto3
  • ETL
  • Docker
  • Linux / Unix
  • Big Data
  • Powershell / Bash

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

  • Glue
  • CloudWatch
  • SNS
  • Athena
  • S3
  • Kinesis Streams
  • Lambda
  • DynamoDB
  • Step Function
  • Param Store
  • Secrets Manager
  • Code Build/Pipeline
  • CloudFormation

Nice to have:

  • Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
  • Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
  • Kafka
  • AWS certified developer / architect

If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly

Desired Skills:

  • aws
  • data engineer
  • cloud

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position