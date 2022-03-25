Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a
AWS Data Engineer to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed long-term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.
The ideal candidate should have:
- At least 6 -12 years hands-on Data Engineering experience
- Extensive experience in implementing, testing, and monitoring Data Engineering solutions
- AWS experience advantageous
Role Tasks:
- Applies advanced knowledge of area
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build data engineering solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Technical skills include:
Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):
- Terraform
- Python 3x
- SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- Big Data
- Powershell / Bash
Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- SNS
- Athena
- S3
- Kinesis Streams
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Step Function
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
Nice to have:
- Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
- Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
- Kafka
- AWS certified developer / architect
If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly
Desired Skills:
- aws
- data engineer
- cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years