Business Analyst – CA

Excellent opportunity, in a Global giant, with a significant footprint in Africa, for a CA with 1-2 years post articles experience in Business Analysis and Planning
Collaborate with Local and Global stakeholders in order to execute specific GCF BAD deliverables in line with standards and procedures
Review weekly and monthly reports from various entities to ensure industrial assets are in line with expectations
Analyses of information through exception based to identify areas needing additional drilldown and analysis
Preparation of weekly, monthly and yearly deliverables
Budget review and life of assets submissions
Analysis of improvement projects when required
Identify opportunities for standardisation and improvements and continuously improve GCF BAP processes
Standardisation and improvement of reporting through Atomization
Overview of Reporting responsibilities:
Budget review
Life Assets
Production
Capital
Cost
Flash
Non-Financial Data
Market
Inventory analysis
BI
Weekly revenue by country
CA with 2-year post articles experience as a Business Analyst in a corporate industrial organisation
HFM /SAP
Desired Skills:
- HFM/SAP
- Business analysis
- Business Process Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Metal Ores Mining
- 1 to 2 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
About The Employer:
Large global organisation