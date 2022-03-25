Business Analyst – CA

Excellent opportunity, in a Global giant, with a significant footprint in Africa, for a CA with 1-2 years post articles experience in Business Analysis and Planning

Collaborate with Local and Global stakeholders in order to execute specific GCF BAD deliverables in line with standards and procedures

Review weekly and monthly reports from various entities to ensure industrial assets are in line with expectations

Analyses of information through exception based to identify areas needing additional drilldown and analysis

Preparation of weekly, monthly and yearly deliverables

Budget review and life of assets submissions

Analysis of improvement projects when required

Identify opportunities for standardisation and improvements and continuously improve GCF BAP processes

Standardisation and improvement of reporting through Atomization

Overview of Reporting responsibilities:

Budget review

Life Assets

Production

Capital

Cost

Flash

Non-Financial Data

Market

Inventory analysis

BI

Weekly revenue by country

CA with 2-year post articles experience as a Business Analyst in a corporate industrial organisation

HFM /SAP

Desired Skills:

HFM/SAP

Business analysis

Business Process Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Metal Ores Mining

1 to 2 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Large global organisation

