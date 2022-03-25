Business Architect – Contract

Mar 25, 2022

This includes creating a blueprint of the baseline and target states of the business landscape based on business, people, and technology drivers. A primary component of the role is to support the Business Engagement Manager with the transition plan for moving from the current state to the future state.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree (3 years) / NQF level 7 in Information systems, IT and Computer Sciences or related.

Experience:
Essential

  • Retail business processes
  • Strategy frameworks and bestpractices
  • SDLC Processes
  • IT industry experience (at least 10 years)
  • IT leadership experience (at least 5 years)
  • Retail industry experience (at least 10 years)
  • Business analyst mentoring experience (at least 5 years)

Desirable

  • COBIT, TOGAF, RUP, ITIL, ISO 27001
  • IT investment portfolio management
  • Balanced Scorecard methodology
  • IT and development governance models implementation
  • Data Warehousing
  • Business Intelligence Development

Job objectives:
Establish a framework for creating architectures based on business requirements, strategic Business Solution goals, and objectives, as well as industry standards.

  • Develop, set, and maintain business architecture methodologies and modelling standards.
  • Define business architecture policies, principles, and reference models to guide business architecture decision-making.
  • Define and implement processes to create and update business architectures.

Monitor, evaluate and improve the performance of the Business Architecture capability and architecture governance framework.

  • Monitor and measure the maturity and effectiveness of the business architecture capability and framework and identify potential improvement opportunities.
  • Communicate any business architecture framework updates to all relevant stakeholders, and ensure it is used effectively throughout the Business Solutions department, as well as on every program or project.
  • Establish, maintain and improve the business architecture repository.
  • Create and maintain Level 1 and Level 2 business processes for all legal entities across the Group.

Identify business disconnects and gaps in the business and IT landscape

  • Identify strategic goals and objectives by reviewing the business and IT strategic direction, and monitoring changes in the business and technology landscape.
  • Identify rationalization opportunities in the business architecture landscape
  • Identify gaps in the business architecture landscape to achieve the strategic goals and objectives.
  • Create high-level as-is and to-be architectures of the future business landscape (e.g., capabilities, business services, business process L0 to L2, etc.).
  • Create architecture roadmaps and transition plans to implement.
  • Identify scope and propose initiatives to realise the future Business Solutions landscape in partnership with the Business Engagement Manager and business.
  • Liaise with the IT Enterprise Architect and Solution Architects to deliver on strategic business objectives and goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position