Business Architect – Contract

This includes creating a blueprint of the baseline and target states of the business landscape based on business, people, and technology drivers. A primary component of the role is to support the Business Engagement Manager with the transition plan for moving from the current state to the future state.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree (3 years) / NQF level 7 in Information systems, IT and Computer Sciences or related.
Experience:
Essential
- Retail business processes
- Strategy frameworks and bestpractices
- SDLC Processes
- IT industry experience (at least 10 years)
- IT leadership experience (at least 5 years)
- Retail industry experience (at least 10 years)
- Business analyst mentoring experience (at least 5 years)
Desirable
- COBIT, TOGAF, RUP, ITIL, ISO 27001
- IT investment portfolio management
- Balanced Scorecard methodology
- IT and development governance models implementation
- Data Warehousing
- Business Intelligence Development
Job objectives:
Establish a framework for creating architectures based on business requirements, strategic Business Solution goals, and objectives, as well as industry standards.
- Develop, set, and maintain business architecture methodologies and modelling standards.
- Define business architecture policies, principles, and reference models to guide business architecture decision-making.
- Define and implement processes to create and update business architectures.
Monitor, evaluate and improve the performance of the Business Architecture capability and architecture governance framework.
- Monitor and measure the maturity and effectiveness of the business architecture capability and framework and identify potential improvement opportunities.
- Communicate any business architecture framework updates to all relevant stakeholders, and ensure it is used effectively throughout the Business Solutions department, as well as on every program or project.
- Establish, maintain and improve the business architecture repository.
- Create and maintain Level 1 and Level 2 business processes for all legal entities across the Group.
Identify business disconnects and gaps in the business and IT landscape
- Identify strategic goals and objectives by reviewing the business and IT strategic direction, and monitoring changes in the business and technology landscape.
- Identify rationalization opportunities in the business architecture landscape
- Identify gaps in the business architecture landscape to achieve the strategic goals and objectives.
- Create high-level as-is and to-be architectures of the future business landscape (e.g., capabilities, business services, business process L0 to L2, etc.).
- Create architecture roadmaps and transition plans to implement.
- Identify scope and propose initiatives to realise the future Business Solutions landscape in partnership with the Business Engagement Manager and business.
- Liaise with the IT Enterprise Architect and Solution Architects to deliver on strategic business objectives and goals.