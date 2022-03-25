Business Intelligence Analyst

You will be responsible for helping businesses leverage data and identify opportunities for improvement, spot trends, as well as recognise potential issus and offer solutions. Your work will be aimed towards improving efficiency, increasing productivity and driving profits for the business.
Main duties:
- Develop and manage BI Solutions for the group
- Analyse business processes and requirements
- Identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies with technology solutions
- Coordinate the development or enhancement of reports
Desired Skills:
- FMCG knowledge
- Business Intelligence Tools
- Analysis
- digital acumen
- Technology Management
- Technical Specialism
- Planning & Organising
- Facilitation
- Problem Solving
- Responsibility
- Ability to Influence
- Communication
- Relationship Building
- Client / Customer service orientation
- Integrity
- Develop solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
In order to qualify for this role you need the following:
– Degree in Business Information Systems, Computer Science
– 3 – 5 years’ experience in business intelligence
– Project and information management knowledge and experience
– Advance knowledge of FMCG and trade informatics
– Advanced analytics skills in data mining / management
Qualifying candidates can send their CV’s to [Email Address Removed].
Please take note that all applications are reviewed by actual humans – not AI. We are working super-hard to fill various positions for our clients, including reviewing your application for fit to our client’s requirement. With that in mind, unfortunately, we cannot provide feedback to candidates that don’t advance past the application review stage. We try our best to get back to applicants within 1 week. Generally, we are great at this, but sometimes it can take a little longer. Thus, if you have not heard back from us in 1 week please note that your application has been unsuccessful.
Thank you for your interest in using Centice for your job-hunting journey.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund