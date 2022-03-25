Business Intelligence Analyst

You will be responsible for helping businesses leverage data and identify opportunities for improvement, spot trends, as well as recognise potential issus and offer solutions. Your work will be aimed towards improving efficiency, increasing productivity and driving profits for the business.

Main duties:

Develop and manage BI Solutions for the group

Analyse business processes and requirements

Identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies with technology solutions

Coordinate the development or enhancement of reports

Desired Skills:

FMCG knowledge

Business Intelligence Tools

Analysis

digital acumen

Technology Management

Technical Specialism

Planning & Organising

Facilitation

Problem Solving

Responsibility

Ability to Influence

Communication

Relationship Building

Client / Customer service orientation

Integrity

Develop solutions

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

In order to qualify for this role you need the following:

– Degree in Business Information Systems, Computer Science

– 3 – 5 years’ experience in business intelligence

– Project and information management knowledge and experience

– Advance knowledge of FMCG and trade informatics

– Advanced analytics skills in data mining / management

Qualifying candidates can send their CV’s to [Email Address Removed].

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

