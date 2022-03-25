Data Analyst – Gauteng

Minimum requirements for the role:
- A Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Engineering or a related field is required.
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience within a Data Science environment preferably in a Mining and Minerals Industry.
- Ability to analyse large data sets and to write comprehensive reports.
- Excellent technical aptitude and knowledge with a creative approach for new ideas.
- High level of computer literacy.
- The ability to prioritize and plan effectively.
- Experience with relational and time scale databases.
- Experience in database query languages.
- Experience in programming (C#, C++, Python, Java).
- Experience in using cloud services, preferably certified inAzure orAWS.
- Knowledge of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence concepts algorithms and their application.
- Knowledge in signals and systems modelling and interpretation.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills.
- Own transport and valid driver’s license.
- E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]d
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Using analytical, statistical, and programming skills to collect, analyse and interpret large datasets.
- Skill to create comprehensive and meaningful dashboards.
- Ability to translate the visualisations into meaningful actions to improve processes and efficiencies.
- Ability to articulate technical and/or other required information to relevant clients.
- Deliver Data outcomes from analysis, to technical and business intelligence insights, to Predictive to Advanced ML and Al outcomes.
- Collaborate with clients to ensure comprehensive and accurate understanding of their requirement and devise effective resolutions through innovative data solutions or data/statistical methodologies.
- Report findings and recommendations to client where the outcome remains relevant to the client.
- Influence and direct conversations with clients through quantitative mechanisms.
- Manage, build and/or improve on the reporting, analytics and data exploration capabilities.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.