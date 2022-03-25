Data Analyst – Gauteng

Mar 25, 2022

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • A Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Engineering or a related field is required.
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience within a Data Science environment preferably in a Mining and Minerals Industry.
  • Ability to analyse large data sets and to write comprehensive reports.
  • Excellent technical aptitude and knowledge with a creative approach for new ideas.
  • High level of computer literacy.
  • The ability to prioritize and plan effectively.
  • Experience with relational and time scale databases.
  • Experience in database query languages.
  • Experience in programming (C#, C++, Python, Java).
  • Experience in using cloud services, preferably certified inAzure orAWS.
  • Knowledge of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence concepts algorithms and their application.
  • Knowledge in signals and systems modelling and interpretation.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.
  • Own transport and valid driver’s license.
  • E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]d

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Using analytical, statistical, and programming skills to collect, analyse and interpret large datasets.
  • Skill to create comprehensive and meaningful dashboards.
  • Ability to translate the visualisations into meaningful actions to improve processes and efficiencies.
  • Ability to articulate technical and/or other required information to relevant clients.
  • Deliver Data outcomes from analysis, to technical and business intelligence insights, to Predictive to Advanced ML and Al outcomes.
  • Collaborate with clients to ensure comprehensive and accurate understanding of their requirement and devise effective resolutions through innovative data solutions or data/statistical methodologies.
  • Report findings and recommendations to client where the outcome remains relevant to the client.
  • Influence and direct conversations with clients through quantitative mechanisms.
  • Manage, build and/or improve on the reporting, analytics and data exploration capabilities.
  • Email CV to[Email Address Removed]d

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position