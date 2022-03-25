An insurance company is looking to employ a Full-Stack Developer (React) for a remote position. Candidate needs to have a passion for React and React native, love of tech, adaptability, and commitment to the continuous improvement and expansion of their skillsets.
Key Requirements
- 5+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- React
- React Native
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
