HPE GreenLake delivers choice, simplicity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced significant advancements to HPE GreenLake, it flagship offering that enables organisations to modernise applications and data, from edge to cloud.

The hybrid cloud platform now includes a unified operating experience, new cloud services, and availability of HPE GreenLake in the online marketplaces of several leading distributors.

“HPE was among the first to deliver a cloud platform that enables customers to manage and extract insights from their data from edge to cloud, and our continued innovation is driving growth and furthering our market leadership,” says Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE. “In the hybrid cloud market, HPE GreenLake is unique in its simplicity, unification, depth of cloud services, and partner network.

“Today, we are furthering our differentiation, boldly setting HPE GreenLake even further apart as the ideal platform for customers to drive data-first modernisation.”

HPE GreenLake supports multi-cloud experiences everywhere – including clouds that live on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in a public cloud.

HPE continues to invest and innovate in HPE GreenLake to provide customers one easy-to-use platform to radically transform and modernise their organisation. Platform updates include:

* Convergence of Aruba Central, a cloud-native, AI-powered network management solution, with the HPE GreenLake platform. Now, more than 120 000 Aruba networking customers, which includes nearly 2-million devices to manage and 2-million API calls per day, can use the HPE GreenLake platform to order services on-demand and manage their assets.

* A new, unified operational experience that provides a simplified view and access to all cloud services, spanning the entire HPE portfolio, with single sign-on access, security, compliance, elasticity, and data protection.

The HPE GreenLake platform provides the foundation for more than 50 cloud services, including electronic health records, ML Ops, payments, unified analytics, and SAP HANA, as well as a wide- array of cloud services from partners.

HPE also unveiled 12 new cloud services in networking, data services, high performance computing and compute operations management. They include HPE GreenLake for Aruba networking, HPE GreenLake Data Services, HPE GreenLake for Block Storage, HPE Backup and Recovery Service, HPE GreenLake for High Performance Computing, and HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management.

HPE continues to invest in co-development with key distribution partners. First announced in March 2021, HPE GreenLake is now directly available in the cloud marketplaces and ecommerce platforms of ALSO Group, Arrow Electronics, Ingram Micro and TD Synnex. This opens up HPE GreenLake to over 100 000 partners, who can now leverage the platform to deliver the cloud experience to their clients. Updates include a catalog of pre-defined cloud services for the marketplaces, and improvements to automate ordering and billing.

HPE has now also announced the availability of HPE GreenLake for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, as an integrated system, pre-built and configured for faster deployment and easier integration and delivered as a pay-per-use service from HPE GreenLake.

A new global agreement with Digital Realty, the largest global provider of cloud-and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, allows customers to run any HPE GreenLake service with colocation across Digital Realty’s more than 285 data centres on six continents.

The new HPE GreenLake experience will be available in April 2022.