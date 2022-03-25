Intermediate Android Developer

Job Requirements

Diploma, Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent Typically 2+ years experience or more

Hands-on experience in driving the full development lifecycle of cross platform mobile applications (concept, design, test, release, support, etc.) within deadline.

Build and deliver scalable cross platform mobile applications Responsible for designing prototype applications.

Write clean, elegant, readable, testable, and well-documented code

Review designs created by UX team and working with them to build a great product Write code to implement those visual elements

Troubleshoot and debug to optimize performance

Maintain code and write automated tests to ensure the cross platform mobile applications is of the highest quality Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.

Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.

Excellent knowledge and experience in developing for the Android platforms and comfortable (having excellent knowledge) with Java and Kotlin, Jetpack Compose, Coroutines, etc. Proficient with Android SDK, Retrofit, OKHTTP, RESTful API, Git, Github, and modern libraries (Retrofit, RxJava, Moshi, etc.)

Experience with offline storage, persistency, and threading (multi)

Expericence and knowledge of low-level system work is preferred (services, backgrounding) Familiar with RESTful APIs and JSON to interact with backend systems

Well-versed in Unit & Automated testing techniques for Android apps. Unit-testing code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability Have an awareness of Agile / Scrum methodologies or have worked in an Agile / Scrum team.

Atlassian tool suite (Bitbucket, Jira, Confluence)

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns Join us and make your mark!

Learn more/Apply for this position