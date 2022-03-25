Intermediate SQL Developer at LCP

Mar 25, 2022

  • Reporting to Team Manager: Application Support, the role will be responsible to produce business intelligence solutions, with Self-Help BI being the focus.
  • To design, develop, implement and optimize data-driven solutions as well as to support BI and Data solutions.
  • Provide detailed accurate and timely reporting to facilitate fact-based decision making as well as documenting reporting and information systems solutions.

Education:

  • Matric
  • IT Related Degree/ Diploma
  • ITIL Foundation Certificate
  • MS SQL Certifications beneficial

Experience:

  • Minimum 3-6 years’ experience in the SQL development
  • Must have experience with SQL queries, stored procedures, functions and triggers
  • Experience in data warehousing and analytics
  • Experience in other BI technologies such as MS Power BI or Qlikview

Knowledge and Skills (maximum of 10):

  • Intermediate skills in Microsoft BI technologies such as SQL Server, T-SQL, SSIS, SSRS (2005 & 2008), SSAS and SSIS(ETL development)
  • A full understanding of all database structures and relationships in these database structures
  • Extensive knowledge of SQL Integration services
  • A full understanding of how and when the business applications are written on the database
  • Being able to read and understand data requirements/ Technical Specification
  • Latest MS Office package, particularly Word, PowerPoint, Internet, Outlook and Excel

Desired Skills:

  • SSIS
  • ssas
  • ITIL
  • SQL Server Reporting Services

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A prominent insurance administration that plays wiithin the short term and long term insurance

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Pension Fund
  • Group Life Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position