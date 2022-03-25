Intermediate SQL Developer at LCP

Reporting to Team Manager: Application Support, the role will be responsible to produce business intelligence solutions, with Self-Help BI being the focus.

To design, develop, implement and optimize data-driven solutions as well as to support BI and Data solutions.

Provide detailed accurate and timely reporting to facilitate fact-based decision making as well as documenting reporting and information systems solutions.

Education:

Matric

IT Related Degree/ Diploma

ITIL Foundation Certificate

MS SQL Certifications beneficial

Experience:

Minimum 3-6 years’ experience in the SQL development

Must have experience with SQL queries, stored procedures, functions and triggers

Experience in data warehousing and analytics

Experience in other BI technologies such as MS Power BI or Qlikview

Knowledge and Skills (maximum of 10):

Intermediate skills in Microsoft BI technologies such as SQL Server, T-SQL, SSIS, SSRS (2005 & 2008), SSAS and SSIS(ETL development)

A full understanding of all database structures and relationships in these database structures

Extensive knowledge of SQL Integration services

A full understanding of how and when the business applications are written on the database

Being able to read and understand data requirements/ Technical Specification

Latest MS Office package, particularly Word, PowerPoint, Internet, Outlook and Excel

Desired Skills:

SSIS

ssas

ITIL

SQL Server Reporting Services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A prominent insurance administration that plays wiithin the short term and long term insurance

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position