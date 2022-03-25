Intermediate SQL Developer at LCP

- Reporting to Team Manager: Application Support, the role will be responsible to produce business intelligence solutions, with Self-Help BI being the focus.
- To design, develop, implement and optimize data-driven solutions as well as to support BI and Data solutions.
- Provide detailed accurate and timely reporting to facilitate fact-based decision making as well as documenting reporting and information systems solutions.
Education:
- Matric
- IT Related Degree/ Diploma
- ITIL Foundation Certificate
- MS SQL Certifications beneficial
Experience:
- Minimum 3-6 years’ experience in the SQL development
- Must have experience with SQL queries, stored procedures, functions and triggers
- Experience in data warehousing and analytics
- Experience in other BI technologies such as MS Power BI or Qlikview
Knowledge and Skills (maximum of 10):
- Intermediate skills in Microsoft BI technologies such as SQL Server, T-SQL, SSIS, SSRS (2005 & 2008), SSAS and SSIS(ETL development)
- A full understanding of all database structures and relationships in these database structures
- Extensive knowledge of SQL Integration services
- A full understanding of how and when the business applications are written on the database
- Being able to read and understand data requirements/ Technical Specification
- Latest MS Office package, particularly Word, PowerPoint, Internet, Outlook and Excel
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- ssas
- ITIL
- SQL Server Reporting Services
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A prominent insurance administration that plays wiithin the short term and long term insurance
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Pension Fund
- Group Life Assurance