IT PROJECT MANAGER at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Applications are invited for the position of IT Project Manager (Grade 7) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Senior Manager: IT Planning and Governance.

Purpose

Responsible for delivery of technical implementation across infrastructure, applications, analytics and cybersecurity. This role requires a seasoned IT Project Manager who is technology savvy and is seeking to lead business modernization through successful delivery of IT projects.

Major Activities

· Provides overall project leadership, guidance, and manages all aspects of given project from initiation to closure;· Provides steady leadership in the face of undertainty and change;· Continually measures the projects performance and sets a vision and polan to meet the projects benefits goals, timeline and budets;· Develops resourcing strategies to ensure optimum support to achieve IT project deliverables;· Proactively sets performance expectations for project resources, including third-party suppliers to ensure delivery of quality results on time and acceptable cost. Reviews project budget variance and scope change requests and participates in the budget resolution process;· Ensures that the scope of the projects align with business priorities;· Manages all project/program-level risks, issues and interdependencies: ensures appropriate escalation to achieve timeous resolution;· Addresses any deficiencies in project performance with urgency;· Promotes collaboration and coordination across road categories of functional areas and stakeholders;· Addresses escalated resourcing issues with relevant management as needed;· Provides technical expertise in planning, execution and leadership of IT projects, initiatives;· Documents and publishes regular project status reports, IT Management, EXCO, Steering Committees etc;· Evaluates project change impacts on business and partners with relevant functional units to establish effective organizational change management program;· Evaluates progress against key performance drivers and assess organizational opportunities and risks;· Forges and maintains strong relationships with all stakeholders;· Solicits the support of business leaders in planning and spearheading change initiatives;· Partners with business leaders, technology experts and collagues to identity opportunities for relevant technology/process enhancements;· Adheres to the organisation’s delivery framework for capital expenditure projects and reports project progress (capital commitment, cashflow) accordingly;· Supports the RC regulatory process for the approval of capital investment;· Implements fit-for-purpose governance gates for responsible delivery of solutions, with appropriate approvals at each gate;· Implements change control processes to manage project scope, cost and schedule;· Prepares project reports and presentations for committees, including management and steering committees;· Actively manages and reports on project risks escalating any issues when/where appropriate.

Minimum Qualifications· Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or related field· Certifications:PMBOK, Prince II, or any other recognized project management certification (required)Agile and SAFe certifications not required but an advantage

Minimum Experience

Minimum 10 years’ experience in IT

Minimum of 7 years experience in Project Management

Minum 3 large scale projects implemented successfully in the last 7 years

Minimum 3 years of leadership responsibility managing midsize to large teams and influencing senior level management key stakeholders

