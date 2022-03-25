IT PROJECT MANAGER at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Applications are invited for the position of IT Project Manager (Grade 7) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Senior Manager: IT Planning and Governance.

Purpose

Responsible for delivery of technical implementation across infrastructure, applications, analytics and cybersecurity. This role requires a seasoned IT Project Manager who is technology savvy and is seeking to lead business modernization through successful delivery of IT projects.

Major Activities

Â· Provides overall project leadership, guidance, and manages all aspects of given project from initiation to closure;Â· Provides steady leadership in the face of undertainty and change;Â· Continually measures the projects performance and sets a vision and polan to meet the projects benefits goals, timeline and budets;Â· Develops resourcing strategies to ensure optimum support to achieve IT project deliverables;Â· Proactively sets performance expectations for project resources, including third-party suppliers to ensure delivery of quality results on time and acceptable cost. Reviews project budget variance and scope change requests and participates in the budget resolution process;Â· Ensures that the scope of the projects align with business priorities;Â· Manages all project/program-level risks, issues and interdependencies: ensures appropriate escalation to achieve timeous resolution;Â· Addresses any deficiencies in project performance with urgency;Â· Promotes collaboration and coordination across road categories of functional areas and stakeholders;Â· Addresses escalated resourcing issues with relevant management as needed;Â· Provides technical expertise in planning, execution and leadership of IT projects, initiatives;Â· Documents and publishes regular project status reports, IT Management, EXCO, Steering Committees etc;Â· Evaluates project change impacts on business and partners with relevant functional units to establish effective organizational change management program;Â· Evaluates progress against key performance drivers and assess organizational opportunities and risks;Â· Forges and maintains strong relationships with all stakeholders;Â· Solicits the support of business leaders in planning and spearheading change initiatives;Â· Partners with business leaders, technology experts and collagues to identity opportunities for relevant technology/process enhancements;Â· Adheres to the organisationâ€™s delivery framework for capital expenditure projects and reports project progress (capital commitment, cashflow) accordingly;Â· Supports the RC regulatory process for the approval of capital investment;Â· Implements fit-for-purpose governance gates for responsible delivery of solutions, with appropriate approvals at each gate;Â· Implements change control processes to manage project scope, cost and schedule;Â· Prepares project reports and presentations for committees, including management and steering committees;Â· Actively manages and reports on project risks escalating any issues when/where appropriate.

Minimum QualificationsÂ· Bachelorâ€™s degree in Information Technology or related fieldÂ· Certifications:PMBOK, Prince II, or any other recognized project management certification (required)Agile and SAFe certifications not required but an advantage

Minimum Experience

Minimum 10 yearsâ€™ experience in IT

Minimum of 7 years experience in Project Management

Minum 3 large scale projects implemented successfully in the last 7 years

Minimum 3 years of leadership responsibility managing midsize to large teams and influencing senior level management key stakeholders

