IT Project Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for an IT Project Manager (IT Infrastructure) to join them on an independent contract basis for some of their exciting initiatives
Industry : Financial Services / IT
Hybrid work model
IT Infrastructure Project Managers are responsible for the delivery of IT projects
Competencies
Developing project plans
Managing project stakeholders
Managing Communication
Managing the project team
Managing project risk
Managing project schedules
Managing the project budget
Managing conflict
Managing the project delivery
Planning
Qualifications/ Experience
- Agile /Scrum
- Qualifications in project management and IT management and related IT qualifications.
- Minimum 5 Years experience in Infrastructure project management or similar.
- Professional qualification or project/program management certified.
- Strategic thinking and being able to articulate project objectives in terms of a tactical plan and strategic objectives.
- Strong communication, leadership and influence to manage diverse stakeholders at a broader level than typically found for project management.
- Political savvy to gauge stakeholder, external and internal influences to the project.
- Adept at managing, monitoring, and controlling at an aggregate level.
- Excellent time management abilities.
- Proficiency in conflict resolution and problem-solving techniques.
- Strong facilitation, presentation, and negotiation skills.
- Skilled in Financial Management.
- Skilled in Risk Management.
- Skilled in upward communication
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric