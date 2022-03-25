IT Project Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for an IT Project Manager (IT Infrastructure) to join them on an independent contract basis for some of their exciting initiatives

Industry : Financial Services / IT

Hybrid work model

IT Infrastructure Project Managers are responsible for the delivery of IT projects

Competencies

Developing project plans

Managing project stakeholders

Managing Communication

Managing the project team

Managing project risk

Managing project schedules

Managing the project budget

Managing conflict

Managing the project delivery

Planning

Qualifications/ Experience

Agile /Scrum

Qualifications in project management and IT management and related IT qualifications.

Minimum 5 Years experience in Infrastructure project management or similar.

Professional qualification or project/program management certified.

Strategic thinking and being able to articulate project objectives in terms of a tactical plan and strategic objectives.

Strong communication, leadership and influence to manage diverse stakeholders at a broader level than typically found for project management.

Political savvy to gauge stakeholder, external and internal influences to the project.

Adept at managing, monitoring, and controlling at an aggregate level.

Excellent time management abilities.

Proficiency in conflict resolution and problem-solving techniques.

Strong facilitation, presentation, and negotiation skills.

Skilled in Financial Management.

Skilled in Risk Management.

Skilled in upward communication

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position