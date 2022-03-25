Lenovo delivers future-ready IT infrastructure for midsize companies

Lenovo recently introduced newly-customised IT infrastructure solutions for midsize businesses, with a complete series of easy-to-use solutions and services to help them achieve intelligent transformation and grow their business.

Midsize businesses make up the majority of the worldwide economy and workforce, with 70% projected by IDC to significantly increase their IT spend by 2026. As digital transformation continues to accelerate globally, growing businesses must be able to quickly adapt to ever-changing market demands, achieve faster deployment, seamlessly manage resources and reduce security risks.

Today, many organisations face limitations in IT staffing, skills and funding, creating barriers to infrastructure transformation. Lenovo’s new purpose-built cloud and on-prem server-based solutions provide reliable infrastructure and proven expertise that improves workforce productivity and allows businesses to start small, remain competitive and grow.

“As the global digital transformation continues, the right IT infrastructure and services are at the heart of every business, unlocking intelligence that expands opportunities and fuels growth,” says Kamran Amini, vice-president and GM of Server & Storage at Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group.

“Working with our broad system of channel partners and solution providers, Lenovo’s new IT infrastructure solutions for midsize businesses are optimised to help organisations improve customer service, accelerate sales and roll out next-generation applications so they can grow their business now and well into the future.”

Leveraging Lenovo’s optimised servers, storage and services, companies can unlock more value and accelerate growth with remote work and hybrid cloud solutions. Lenovo’s expanded portfolio features new single-socket ThinkSystem V2 Servers and a range of award-winning services.

The new single-socket ThinkSystem ST50 V2, ST250 V2 and the SR250 V2 servers offer companies simple solutions that are easily tailored for running their business, including support for business-critical applications in retail, manufacturing and financial services.

In combination with ThinkSystem servers, the Lenovo ThinkSystem DM5100F storage system is an affordable, feature-rich all-flash SAN storage solution that adapts to new workloads over time, allowing businesses to start small and grow, as well as manage data from the edge to the cloud.

Lenovo helps customers efficiently and simply manage their data and infrastructure solutions, using the built-in Lenovo XClarity management software. With Lenovo XClarity, companies have an easy-to-use dashboard that can standardise, simplify and automate IT management tasks, enabling systems to be configured in as little as three minutes and preventing up to 90% of service calls.

Historically, 43% of cyberattacks target small and midsize businesses. Of those that experience a security breach or cyberattack, nearly 60% go out of business.

Lenovo offers ThinkSystem V2 servers with ThinkShield Security and award-winning ThinkSystem DM storage solutions with built-in automatic ransomware protection. For example, with Lenovo’s backup and recovery solution, businesses can help better protect themselves from security risks, data loss and unforeseen disruptions.