OFFICE RELOCATION PROJECT MANAGER (6MTHS CONTRACT)

OFFICE RELOCATION PROJECT MANAGER – 6 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION

LOCATION: JOHANNESBURG

Salary – R69 282.90 Total Cost to Company per month

Closing date – 29th of March 2022

Type – 6 months contract

TO APPLY: Update your CV and mark it for Attention: SHASHI PREMRAJ Ref shashi@mployglobal

CONTACT: For email address call the cell number in the REF quoted above

PRIMARY PURPOSE

The Project Manager will oversee the relocation of the head office to the new head office building and ensure that all facilities management services are provided for and also oversee the refurbishment of phase 2 and 3 office kit out at the new building

REQUIREMENTS AND EXPERIENCE

A relevant Bachelor’s degree in fields such as, Real Estate, Facilities Management, Finance or Social Sciences

8 years’ experience in Real Estate/Facilities Management of which 2 years must have been in a senior management position

A proven record of change management experience and record of having lead major office relocation projects

Knowledge of public sector regulations guiding management of facilities will be an added advantage

Project Management experience

Report Writing Skills and Presentation skills

Stakeholder Management Skills

Experience of presenting to Boards, Exco and Senior Management

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

The development of an overall project plan for the move and the monitoring of implementation

Oversee and co-ordinate all relocation activities as follows; ensure the relocation of the office is delivered to agreed time, cost and standard

Ensure the project is correctly structured with an overall plan and artefacts as agreed, work with internal teams/committees/structures to ensure they are structured and supported in line with the required timescales and that their needs and requirements are taken into consideration

To manage the delivery of allocated teams/individuals (Internal as well as external), oversee the physical fit out of the new location, the move of staff, furniture, office equipment, collaborate with departments with special furniture and equipment to support their move and installations at the new location

Develop or review current policies/SOP/guidelines/practices to take advantage of the new location

Development of a comprehensive change management plan (Pre move, during the move and post the move) and oversee its implementation

Ensure all Contracts/Agreements, Reports, SLA, Policies, SOPs are developed and approved to enable on boarding at the new head office

Conduct on boarding sessions/engagement with staff and stakeholders at the new building to ensure all have settled into the new building. The development of a project plan on the phase 2 and phase 3 of office fit out at the new building

TO APPLY:

Update your CV and mark it for Attention: SHASHI PREMRAJ Ref shashi@mployglobal

CONTACT:

For email address call the cell number in the REF quoted above

Desired Skills:

A proven record of change management experience and record of having lead major office relocation projects

experience in Real Estate/Facilities Management

The development of an overall project plan for the move and the monitoring of implementation

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position