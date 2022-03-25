Senior Design/Systems Engineer – Mining

Mar 25, 2022

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Industrial/Process/Mechanical Engineering degree is essential.
  • Minimum 7 years’ engineering experience in an Industrial/ining environment with proven track record in integrating new systems/processes into the workplace.
  • Excellent technical knowledge.
  • Good data analysis skills with advanced Excel, BI, Python or other systems experience.
  • Leadership experience in change management.
  • Good commercial awareness.
  • Proven track record in problem-solving skills and a creative approach for new ideas.
  • Good communication, presentation and report writing skills.
  • Proven experience in developing a team with good team-working skills.
  • The ability to prioritize and plan effectively.
  • Be self-motivated and adaptable.
  • Proven ability to perform under tight deadlines.
  • Own transport and valid driver’s license essential.
  • Email CV to[Email Address Removed]d

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Managing the engineering team and external consultants to meet business objectives.
  • Designing of plant to meet process performance guarantees and cost expectations.
  • Integrating civil, electrical and mechanical systems.
  • Developing process improvements and integration into plants.
  • Leading development and innovation on new technologies.
  • Equipment selection and applications engineering.
  • System Specification.
  • Conducting design reviews.
  • Configuration management.
  • Managing prototype testing.
  • Handling operational and maintenance requirements.
  • Managing life cycle costing.
  • Managing development of technical improvements/new technologies for the process equipment.
  • Managing engineering internal and external processes (ECP’s, drawing requests, etc).
  • Administering the engineering system (Network data, machine register, manuals, IPC’s etc.)
  • Assisting in ensuring component drawings and QRLs are accurate and drawn to the company’s requirements.
  • Adhering to the company’s quality procedures.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

