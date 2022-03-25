Senior Design/Systems Engineer – Mining

Minimum requirements for the role:
- Industrial/Process/Mechanical Engineering degree is essential.
- Minimum 7 years’ engineering experience in an Industrial/ining environment with proven track record in integrating new systems/processes into the workplace.
- Excellent technical knowledge.
- Good data analysis skills with advanced Excel, BI, Python or other systems experience.
- Leadership experience in change management.
- Good commercial awareness.
- Proven track record in problem-solving skills and a creative approach for new ideas.
- Good communication, presentation and report writing skills.
- Proven experience in developing a team with good team-working skills.
- The ability to prioritize and plan effectively.
- Be self-motivated and adaptable.
- Proven ability to perform under tight deadlines.
- Own transport and valid driver’s license essential.
- Email CV to[Email Address Removed]d
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Managing the engineering team and external consultants to meet business objectives.
- Designing of plant to meet process performance guarantees and cost expectations.
- Integrating civil, electrical and mechanical systems.
- Developing process improvements and integration into plants.
- Leading development and innovation on new technologies.
- Equipment selection and applications engineering.
- System Specification.
- Conducting design reviews.
- Configuration management.
- Managing prototype testing.
- Handling operational and maintenance requirements.
- Managing life cycle costing.
- Managing development of technical improvements/new technologies for the process equipment.
- Managing engineering internal and external processes (ECP’s, drawing requests, etc).
- Administering the engineering system (Network data, machine register, manuals, IPC’s etc.)
- Assisting in ensuring component drawings and QRLs are accurate and drawn to the company’s requirements.
- Adhering to the company’s quality procedures.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.