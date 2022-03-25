Senior Web Developer

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking an Technical Lead / Senior Web developer Python or Java / Cloud Specialist to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed long-term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.

The ideal candidate should have:

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

Experience in automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Role Tasks:

Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified)

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Drive solutions in terms of architecture and standards

Take part in regular remote Scrum meetings. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Support existing solutions, DevOps

Technical skills include:

Required skills:

Expert in Python (>5 years)

At least 5 years’ worth of experience building backend solutions

Architecture and Interface Design.

Data modelling and Database technologies

Event driven system design,

WEB services, REST

Authentication/Authorization, OIDC, OAuth2

Extensive experience in Cloud Architectures (Kubernetes, Serverless) and Cloud infrastructure (preferably AWS)

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Amazon EKS

Frontend experience a bonus, e.g., React SPA development

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Proficiency in Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g., GitLab, Terraform)

Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals

Added advantage:

Experience with Data Science

Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE

Qualification’s advantage:

AWS Certified: Developer Associate

AWS Certified: Solution Architect Associate

AWS Certified: DevOps Engineer

If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly.

