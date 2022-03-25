Senior Web Developer

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking an Technical Lead / Senior Web developer Python or Java / Cloud Specialist to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed long-term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • Experience in automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Role Tasks:

  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified)
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Drive solutions in terms of architecture and standards
  • Take part in regular remote Scrum meetings. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Support existing solutions, DevOps

Technical skills include:

Required skills:

  • Expert in Python (>5 years)
  • At least 5 years’ worth of experience building backend solutions
  • Architecture and Interface Design.
  • Data modelling and Database technologies
  • Event driven system design,
  • WEB services, REST
  • Authentication/Authorization, OIDC, OAuth2
  • Extensive experience in Cloud Architectures (Kubernetes, Serverless) and Cloud infrastructure (preferably AWS)
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Amazon EKS
  • Frontend experience a bonus, e.g., React SPA development
  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
  • Proficiency in Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g., GitLab, Terraform)
  • Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals

Added advantage:

  • Experience with Data Science
  • Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE

Qualification’s advantage:

  • AWS Certified: Developer Associate
  • AWS Certified: Solution Architect Associate
  • AWS Certified: DevOps Engineer

If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

