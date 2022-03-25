Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking an Technical Lead / Senior Web developer Python or Java / Cloud Specialist to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed long-term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.
The ideal candidate should have:
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- Experience in automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Role Tasks:
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified)
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Drive solutions in terms of architecture and standards
- Take part in regular remote Scrum meetings. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Support existing solutions, DevOps
Technical skills include:
Required skills:
- Expert in Python (>5 years)
- At least 5 years’ worth of experience building backend solutions
- Architecture and Interface Design.
- Data modelling and Database technologies
- Event driven system design,
- WEB services, REST
- Authentication/Authorization, OIDC, OAuth2
- Extensive experience in Cloud Architectures (Kubernetes, Serverless) and Cloud infrastructure (preferably AWS)
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Amazon EKS
- Frontend experience a bonus, e.g., React SPA development
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Proficiency in Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g., GitLab, Terraform)
- Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals
Added advantage:
- Experience with Data Science
- Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE
Qualification’s advantage:
- AWS Certified: Developer Associate
- AWS Certified: Solution Architect Associate
- AWS Certified: DevOps Engineer
If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly.
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- Python
- aws
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years