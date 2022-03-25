Software Developer at Telecoms

Our client, a giant in the Telecommunications sector, is actively seeking a Software/Web Developer to join their ranks.

Technical Requirements:

Relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge

Software and web development knowledge base

Software and web development frameworks, concepts and terms

Software engineering knowledge (Tableau, Elastic, Alteryx, React, Firebase, Flink, Python, Shell scripting, JavaScript, React, Firebase, Web scraping, Boilerplate frameworks.)

DevOps CI/CD and cloud deployment best practises

Cloud containerisation knowledge, standards and application deployment options

Cloud computing and platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)

Tasks you will be required to perform:

Identify the organizational improvements needed, designing systems to implement those changes, then training and motivating others to use these systems.

Execute work related to designing UI’s and UX’s elements that enable users to use our products and services efficiently and with minimal effort.

Execute on the design, development and/or maintenance of any web-based components that are necessary for tools and services to function correctly.

Engage with stakeholders to support the design and delivery of data science projects and solutions.

Use software development techniques to solve business problems.

Lead and develop a team of junior software and web developers.

Contribute to our agile way of work and our innovation culture.

Translate business requirements into system requirements.

Consistent documentation of all implemented tools, systems and processes.

Desired Skills:

Cloud

GCP

AWS

Azure

Google Cloud Platform

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

