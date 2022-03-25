UX Engineer/Designer
Location: Sandton
Salary R60 000CTC
- A UX engineer is usually a front-end engineer who works on a design team, facilitating collaboration between engineering and design. UX engineers bring together technical know-how and design aesthetics.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Overall responsibility for understanding a customer’s brief and converting that into appealing, highly usable interfaces. – Engages with the business development team and/or customer early on to seek a deeper appreciation of the customers’ business problem/goals. – Develops understanding of the end-users of the website/application through secondary and primary research (user interviews, traffic data). – Capable of generating user personas and user scenarios. – Prepares low fidelity prototypes of sites/features (ranging from paper-and-pencil concepts to wireframes or interactive prototypes) for internal review and brainstorming. – Capable of gauging the technical feasibility of the prototype. – Presents high fidelity designs/mock-ups to the customer for review/iteration/approval. – Capable of working directly with customers in an iterative/agile manner to dramatically improve the prototypes in a short time – Able to explain his/her design philosophy verbally and in writing
Minimum requirements:
IT Design Certification Essential
Java programming certification Advantage
- Work Experience:
- Finance/banking or large ecommerce solutionsOn-line transactional systemsBusiness automation and workflowWireframes
- Skills or Knowledge
- Strong wireframing skills- Excellent visual design skills and abilities- Knowledge of new tools and trends in the industry- Strong analytical skills – UX research and design with a focus on user experience and flow – not graphic design- Solid understanding of process flows, menu structures, usability, frictionless workflows, CI maintenance, and adherence. – Usability, accessibility, customer journeys, prototypes.- UI Skills
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Skills:
- UX Designer
- Wireframing